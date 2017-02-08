

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump Wednesday formally announced the full list of 24 people who will be serving with him on his Cabinet.



Entering the administration's third week, only a few Cabinet members are confirmed, including the secretaries of State, Defense, Homeland Security, Education and Transportation. The heads of several other Departments still await Senate confirmation.



The Trump transition got off to a slow start vetting its nominees after the election, and Democrats are demanding more scrutiny and debate for most of his picks.



The President expressed his dismay at the delay, and criticized the Opposition in a Twitter message Tuesday: 'It is a disgrace that my full Cabinet is still not in place, the longest such delay in the history of our country. Obstruction by Democrats!'



Here is the list of key members of the Trump administration that the White House released Wednesday:



Vice President: Michael R. Pence



Secretary of State: Rex W. Tillerson



Secretary of Defense: James Mattis



Secretary of Education: Elisabeth Prince DeVos



Secretary of Homeland Security: John F. Kelly



Secretary of Transportation: Elaine L. Chao



Secretary of the Treasury-designate: Steven T. Mnuchin



Secretary of the Interior-designate: Ryan Zinke



Secretary of Agriculture-designate: Sonny Perdue (announced)



Secretary of Commerce-designate: Wilbur L. Ross, Jr.



Secretary of Labor-designate: Andrew F. Puzder



Secretary of Health and Human Services-designate: Thomas Price



Secretary of Housing and Urban Development-designate: Benjamin S. Carson, Sr.



Secretary of Energy-designate: James Richard Perry



Secretary of Veterans Affairs-designate: David J. Shulkin



White House Chief of Staff: Reince Priebus



Attorney General-designate: Jeff Sessions



U.S. Trade Representative-designate: Robert Lighthizer



Director of National Intelligence-designate: Daniel Coats



Representative of the United States to the United Nations: Nikki R. Haley



Director of the Office of Management and Budget-designate: Mick Mulvaney



Director of the Central Intelligence Agency: Mike Pompeo



Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency-designate: Scott Pruitt



Administrator of the Small Business Administration-designate: Linda E. McMahon



