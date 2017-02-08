Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

AU000000RER3 Nzuri Copper Ltd. 08.02.2017 AU000000NZC9 Nzuri Copper Ltd. 09.02.2017 Tausch 1:1

TH0765010010 Airports of Thailand PCL 08.02.2017 TH0765010Z16 Airports of Thailand PCL 09.02.2017 Tausch 1:10