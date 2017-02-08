

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humans have once again lost to artificial intelligence in a game, but can take some consolation from the fact that they lost this time in a game of poker.



Libratus, an artificial intelligence poker bot, created history by defeating four top professional poker players in a marathon 20-day poker competition, called 'Brains Vs. Artificial Intelligence: Upping the Ante' at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.



Libratus was developed by a professor and a student of Carnegie Mellon University. The bot takes its name from Latin and translates to the word 'balanced.'



The AI poker bot and the poker players played a total of 120,000 hands of Heads-up, No-Limit Texas Hold'em. In the end, Libratus led the pros- Dong Kim, Jimmy Chou, Daniel McAulay and Jason Les - by a collective $1.77 million in chips.



The developers of Libratus - Tuomas Sandholm, professor of computer science, and his Ph.D. student Noam Brown - said the sizable victory of Libratus was statistically significant and not just a matter of luck.



'After play ended each day, a meta-algorithm analyzed what holes the pros had identified and exploited in Libratus' strategy. It then prioritized the holes and algorithmically patched the top three using the supercomputer each night, Sandholm said.



However, the four pros will split a $200,000 prize purse based on their respective performances during the event.



Poker was seen as a benchmark for artificial intelligence research, just as chess was once seen. Poker is a game of exceeding complexity that requires a machine to take decisions based on incomplete and often misleading information, thanks to bluffing, slow pay and other decoys.



Libratus' victory was made possible by the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center's Bridges computer, which performed computations to sharpen the bot's strategy.



Libratus recruited the raw power of approximately 600 of Bridges' 846 compute nodes. Bridges total speed is 1.35 petaflops and its memory is 274 Terabytes.



Libratus' victory shows the rapid advance made by AI over the years and marks a major milestone. An earlier version of Libratus, named Claudico, lost to another group of poker pros in a similar challenge in 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX