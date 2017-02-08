Isobel Diamond PR and Press Officer isobeld@canneslions.com +44 (0)20 3033 4056

LONDON, Feb 8, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Lions Entertainment has today announced the Presidents honoured with leading the 2017 juries.Olivier Robert-Murphy, Global Head of New Business for Universal Music Group fronts Entertainment Lions for Music, and PJ Pereira, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer of Pereira & O'Dell heads the Entertainment Jury.Lions Entertainment is the two-day specialist event taking place during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity - the world's largest celebration of creativity in communications. Running during Cannes Lions, from 21-22 June 2017, Lions Entertainment is about the future of the entertainment industry, bringing everyone from record label execs to influencers and sports promoters together to connect with the world's biggest brands, and hear from inspirational speakers, witness new trends and experience live performances from global talent.The work is the heart of Lions Entertainment. Two Lions awards shine the spotlight on captivating content that turns consumers into fans.The Entertainment Lions for Music honour original production, promotion or distribution of music for brands, where a recording artist or platform is used to communicate with consumers. This year's Jury President, Olivier Robert-Murphy, Global Head of New Business for Universal Music Group, commented, "It's an honour to return to Cannes Lions as President. I'm excited to explore and celebrate with my jury members, how today's brands, creators and filmmakers are using music at the heart of their storytelling to shape, innovate, influence and entertain audiences around the world."The Entertainment Lions showcase work that elevates branded content into the cultural mainstream, communicating a brand message or connecting with consumers in a new way. The Jury President in 2017, PJ Pereira, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer of Pereira & O'Dell, said, "Agencies have to provide a return on the money brands are investing but also the time consumers are spending with the work. That balance is the ultimate challenge the industry faces today, and that's what the Entertainment Lions Jury will be looking for."Louise Benson, Executive Festival Director of Lions Entertainment, added, "We couldn't be more delighted to welcome such skilled Presidents to take the helm this year. This is one of the most exciting periods in entertainment history. Brands and entertainment are running in parallel, united by one aim: to grab attention. Great storytelling is vital and the need to be the consumers' destination - not their distraction - is greater than ever. That's what Lions Entertainment is all about. We can't wait to show our attendees what's in store."This year's content themes at Lions Entertainment are: Brands as broadcasters, talent as rights holders and distributors as content creators - showcasing opportunities in this ever-changing landscape and learning from the experts; Winning the attention war - revealing how entertainment models might work in an era of infinite choice; Funding the way forward - defining new business and creative models powering entertainment, from creation to distribution; Raising the bar - enhancing entertainment experiences to win fans and shape cultural conversations.Shortlisted entries for the Entertainment Lions and the Entertainment Lions for Music will be announced and showcased during the Festival, and the winners revealed at the Awards ceremony on 21 June 2017.Notes:Lions Entertainment runs from 21-22 June, in Cannes, France, during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.Entry to Lions Entertainment is included in both a Classic and Complete pass, and standalone passes that give access to Lions Entertainment only are also available.The early-bird deadline for two-day passes to Lions Entertainment only ends at Midnight GMT, 23 February 2017.For further details on all available Cannes Lions passes and dates, see: https://www.canneslions.com/festival/passes and to find out what's on, visit www.canneslions.com.To find out more about entering work, see www.canneslions.co/awards/the-lions.About Cannes Lions International Festival of CreativityThe International Festival of Creativity, also known as Cannes Lions, is the world's leading celebration of creativity in communications and encompasses Lions Health, Lions Innovation and Lions Entertainment. Founded in 1954, the Festival takes place every June in Cannes, France. As the most prestigious international annual advertising and communications awards, over 43,000 entries from all over the world are showcased and judged at the Festival.The eight-day Festival is the only truly global meeting place for professionals working in advertising and communications. A community of 15,000 attendees from nearly 100 countries attend eight days of workshops, exhibitions, screenings, master classes and high-profile seminars presented by renowned worldwide industry leaders.Winning companies receive the highly coveted Lion trophy, a global benchmark of creative excellence, for Creative Data, Creative Effectiveness, Cyber, Design, Digital Craft, Direct, Film, Film Craft, Glass: The Lion for Change, Health & Wellness, Innovation, Entertainment, Media, Mobile, Music, Outdoor, Pharma, PR, Print & Publishing, Product Design, Promo & Activation, Radio, Titanium and Integrated Lions. The Festival is also the only truly global meeting place for advertisers, advertising and communication professionals. www.canneslions.comAscential EventsAscential Events is an international business-to-business media company with a focused portfolio of large-scale exhibitions, congresses and festivals. Our product lines include the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the world's premier market leading payments and financial services innovation congress Money 20/20, the UK's largest trade show Spring Fair International and the award-winning education technology show Bett.Ascential Events is part of Ascential plc, which transforms knowledge businesses to deliver exceptional performance. www.ascential.com.Source: Cannes Lions International Festival of CreativityContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.