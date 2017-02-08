Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis Market to Reach $121.50 Million, by 2022, Globally - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022", projects that in moderate growth scenario the potential market for preimplantation genetic diagnosis market size was valued $79 million in 2015, and is expected to reach approximately $121 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.14% from 2016 to 2022.

Around 30 to 60% of the human embryos have chromosomal abnormalities. They usually occur in women aged 40 and above. Moreover, chromosomal abnormalities are also seen in working women due to the hectic lifestyle patterns which increase the demand of various diagnostic procedures including PGD.

"People are anxious over potential harmful effects related to chromosomal, genetic, and hereditary, leads to infertility-related problems such as PCOS and low sperm count disorders." says Hemali Narkhede, Manager, Healthcare Research at Allied Market Research "PGD helps in preventing inheritance of diseases and thereby eliminating the chances of pregnancy termination," she further added.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 48.5 million couples worldwide were unable to conceive child in 2010. Furthermore, increasing risk of fatal genetic, hereditary, and chromosomal diseases such as duchenne muscular dystrophy, down syndrome, cystic fibrosis, triploidy, and thalassemia promote patients to opt for PGD thereby, boosting the market growth worldwide. Furthermore, increase in awareness about innovative and advanced application of PGD in the developing countries such as China and India offers enormous opportunities for the market growth. Rise in awareness about the various genetic disorders and chromosomal abnormalities have increased the demand of diagnostic procedures including PGD.

Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Geographically, Europe holds the highest potential to generate major revenue of the global market accounting for about 31.8% share in 2015. While Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region registering a CAGR of 6.7%.

Key findings of the study:

Around 30% to 60% of the human embryos have chromosomal abnormalities. Chromosomal abnormalities in the embryo are usually occurs in the women aged 40 or over.

Almost 33% of the top strategies were merger and acquisition; whereas, business expansion, partnership and product launch accounted for 25%, 22.22% and 19.44% respectively of the overall key strategies.

Pricing of PGD tests is expected to witness a decline with increase in the volume of PGD testing

Chromosomal Abnormalities test generates the largest share in terms of revenue for PGD market

HLA Typing and Gender Selection based tests are the two fastest growing segments within Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis market.

The key market players are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Reprogenetics, LLC, Genea Limited, Illumina, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Genesis Genetics Ltd., and Reproductive Genetics Innovations LLC.

