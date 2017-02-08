India Azo Dyes Market to Cross 7.5 Thousand Metric Tons by 2025: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Growing textile industry and increasing demand from ink & paints industry to drive azo dyes market in India

According to a recently released TechSci Research report, "India Azo Dyes Market Study, 2011 - 2025", the market of azo dyes in India is anticipated to reach 7.5 Thousand Metric Tons by 2025. Azo dye is tailored for utilization as the most basic raw material and a key ingredient in dyestuff sector with potential applications in textiles, paper, plastics, printing ink, foodstuffs, etc. In addition, increasing disposable income coupled with growing infrastructure-based developments in the country are opening new market opportunities for India's dye industry, thereby driving the country's azo dyes market.

Textile application dominated the country's azo dyes market in 2015, and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance through 2025. India's textile & apparel industry stood at USD58 billion in 2011, and is projected to reach USD221 billion by 2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.31% during 2011 - 2021. Thus, flourishing textile industry of the country is anticipated to drive India azo dyes market through 2025.

"Region-wise, west region is the largest demand generating region of azo dyes in India, owing to easy availability of raw materials and booming textile industry. Maharashtra and Gujarat account for 90% of India's dyestuff production, and numerous textile manufacturing units are in this region," said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director, with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"India Azo Dyes Market Study, 2011 - 2025" has evaluated the future growth potential of India azo dyes market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in India azo dyes market.

