High Performance Polyamides Market Worth 2.51 Billion USD by 2021

The report "High Performance Polyamides Market by Type (PA 12, PA 11, PA 46, PARA, and PPA), End-Use Industry (Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Medical, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, The market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.75 Billion in 2016 to USD 2.51 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The market is driven by the growing demand of high performance polyamides in the medical industry owing to its rigidity and impact resistance, resistance to high temperatures, light weight and tensile strength, impermeability, and chemical resistance.

PA 11: The largest type segment of the high performance polyamides market

High performance polyamides of various types including PA 11, PA 12, polyamide 9T, PA 46, polyphthalamide (PPA), and polyacrylamide (PARA) are covered in the report. Among these, PA 11 is estimated to account for the largest market share due to its easy availability and cost-efficient nature. It is also suitable for various applications in oil & gas, automotive, aeronautic, sports, and textile industries.

Transportation: The largest end-use industry of the high performance polyamides market

High performance polyamides are used in various end-use industries such as electrical & electronics, medical, transportation, industrial, and others. The transportation end-use industry is estimated to account for the largest market share due to increasing usage of HPPAs in manufacturing of fuel systems, induction systems, coolant systems, and engine components. The medical industry is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021, in terms of value and volume, among all the industries considered.

Asia-Pacific: The largest market for high performance polyamides

Asia-Pacific is currently the largest region for High Performance Polyamides Market. Forces driving the market for high performance polyamides in Asia-Pacific are:

Presence of major manufacturers of high performance polyamides in the region

Growing end-use industries, such as transportation, electrical & electronics, and medical in major countries such as China and India

Key players in the high performance polyamides market are Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Arkema SA (France), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Lanxess AG (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), and EMS Grivory (Switzerland).

