Fuel Dispenser Market Growing at 5.36% CAGR During 2017 to 2021

The Global Fuel Dispenser Market 2017 - 2021 report considers the revenue generated from the sales of fuel dispensers. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fuel dispenser market for 2017-2021. The analysts forecast global fuel dispenser market to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% during the period 2017-2021.

The global fuel dispenser market has been witnessing substantial growth in recent years, mainly due to the growth of the automotive industry in various regions. The growing per capita disposable incomes of consumers has also had a positive impact on the overall demand for fuel, as the fuel consumption rate has increased. Many consumers are buying multiple cars, which is leading to the increased consumption of fuel. In many developing nations, there are very few fuel stations and to meet the increasing demand for fuel, new fuel stations are being set up.

Market of fuel dispenser analyst says manufacturers are introducing many advanced fuel dispensers in the market, which are replacing old fuel dispensers. New fuel dispensers have interactive video screen, scanner, customer identification keypad, bar coding, and magnetic card terminal. By using magnetic card terminals that are installed, the staff of the fuel station need not carry credit/debit card machines. Some fuel dispensers have the facility to identify and record the details of customers.

According to the fuel dispenser market report, the increasing disposable income in various regions has led to an increase in the manufacturing of cars, trucks, and other vehicles globally. In Asia, the purchase of new vehicles increased by 21% in 2015 compared with 2014. In China, the purchase volumes of new vehicles increased by 32%. In Western Europe, the volume increased by 13.96 million units in 2015 from 13.2 million units. In 2015, 17.39 million cars were sold in the US, an increase of 5.77% compared with 2014.

The global fuel dispenser market is highly competitive and diversified due to the presence of a large number of small and medium-sized players across the globe. It has been observed that several private labels offer fuel dispensers at lower prices to their customers to improve sales volumes and gain more market shares.

Global fuel dispenser market key players are Gilbarco, Censtar Science & Technology, and Dover. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Beijing Sanki Petroleum, Bennett Pump, Chengdu Huaqi Houpu Holding, DEM G. SPYRIDES, Scheidt & Bachmann, Tatsuno, and Zhejiang Datian machine.

