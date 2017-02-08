Master Investor Showcases Leading Finance Bloggers at Annual Event

LONDON, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

For the first time, journalists from alternative media will play an active part in the UK's largest event for private investors. The Master Investor Show takes place at the Business Design Centre, Islington, London, on Saturday 25th March. Event organisers will host a special area for independent finance bloggers to connect with thousands of private investors and provide coverage of the show from the heart of the action. Bloggers confirmed to appear are:

Ruzbeh Bacha of CityFALCON ( cityfalcon.com/blog )

of CityFALCON ( ) Rob Murray Brown of Fantasy Equity Crowdfunding ( fantasyequitycrowdfunding.blogspot.co.uk )

of Fantasy Equity Crowdfunding ( ) Martin Bamford of Informed Choice Radio ( icfp.co.uk/resources/blog )

of Informed Choice Radio ( ) Francis Hunt of The Market Sniper ( themarketsniper.com/blog-2 )

of The Market Sniper ( ) Jose Supico of Advicefront ( blog.advicefront.com )

) Nick Hayes of ShareSoc ( sharesoc.org/blog.html )

of ShareSoc ( Peter Higgins of Share Talk / Conkers' Corner (share-talk.com)

The bloggers represent a wide range of investment themes, from stocks and fintech to investment advice and investor rights. The bloggers area is situated in a newly expanded part of the venue.

Master Investor CEO Swen Lorenz: "Private investors in the UK actively seek alternative sources of information. Magazines and newspapers remain a staple news source for them, but they increasingly look towards the web to find independent, out of the box thinking. Yet, it's hard to find out which are the reliable voices. The Master Investor Show offers its audience the opportunity to meet the actual people behind a number of carefully chosen finance blogs."

Ruzbeh Bacha from CityFALCON said: "We are excited to participate in the show for the third year in a row. Together with Master Investor we solve the problem of accessing quality content for retail investors and traders. FinTech is bringing innovation to the market, and we'd like to connect with the participants to understand their pain points while investing in the markets."

Master Investor aims to meet the growing demand for alternative media and thrives on offering independent commentary, opinion and analysis to UK private investors. As well as a digital media platform, the company hosts the annual Master Investor Show - a flagship event that shows private investors the full scope of investments available to them today.

Organisers at this year's Master Investor Show expect between 4,000 and 5,000 visitors through the door. Almost 100 companies will exhibit and 50 guest speakers are invited, including celebrity investors such as Jim Mellon. Show sponsors are Fidelity International, SyndicateRoom, Selftrade, Northland Capital, Seven Investment Management, London South East and Huddle Capital.

VIP tickets to the Master Investor Show are available for any journalist wanting to cover the event. Please email james.hudson@masterinvestor.co.uk for more details. To find out more about Master Investor Show 2017, visit: http://www.masterinvestor.co.uk/show

About Master Investor Ltd.

Master Investor Ltd. is an investment media and events company that delivers independent, financial commentary and analysis to UK private investors and traders. Master Investor Ltd. is backed by Jim Mellon, the well-known financier. It is privately held with offices in London and the Isle of Man.

Website:http://www.masterinvestor.co.uk

Social media:

http://www.facebook.com/masterinvestor

http://www.twitter.com/masterinvestor

Media enquiries: James Hudson, james.hudson@masterinvestor.co.uk