Abhay Sinha, a lead research analyst from Technavio,says, "An increase in the disposable income of people helps them incur expenditure on products such as shoe dryers. A frequent traveler or adventure tourist needs to maintain personal hygiene and keep shoes in good condition to prevent bad odor and foot infections, thereby driving the demand for shoe dryers."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global shoe dryer market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Rise in online retailing

Growing participation in sports and fitness activities

Introduction of innovative shoe dryers

Rise in online retailing

Increased internet penetration, easy access to smartphones, and rise in the use of e-banking systems will aid in the growth of the shoe dryer market. Consumers today prefer the convenience of online shopping rather than visiting physical stores, owing to their hectic lifestyles. Low prices and discounts offered through online shopping websites are yet another factor for the preference of shopping through these platforms.

Increased internet penetration, is benefitting vendors by increasing their customer base on a national scale through the online channel. Many vendors including PEET Shoe Dyer and IMPLUS are focusing on online channels to increase their presence globally. In 2015, APAC recorded the highest number of internet users and accounted for close to 49% of the market share in 2015. Growing customer base and loyalty, combined with faster shipping, is expected to impact the market positively during the forecast period.

Growing participation in sports and fitness activities

Engagement in sports and physical fitness activities plays a significant role in promoting health and wellness among children and adults. Increased interest, especially among young consumers, in maintaining a good physical appearance is leading to an increase in the use of fitness gearincluding jogging shoes, camping shoes, and trekking shoes. The physical activities also lead to increased sweat generation, thus leading to fungus generation inside the shoes. Thus, with increased use of shoes, the demand for shoe dryers is also expected to increase.

Additionally, there has been an increase in the trend of body building among youngsters, resulting in increased admissions to the gym and fitness centers across the globe. Many professional gyms and other fitness centers provide commercial shoe dryers for the convenience of their members.

"Thus, with an increase in the memberships in gyms and fitness clubs, there will be an increase in the demand for commercial shoe dyer," says Abhay.

Introduction of innovative shoe dryers

Manufacturers are trying to introduce innovative shoe dryers in terms of their design and usability. For instance, Thanko Global Technology, a Tokyo-based company has introduced USB-powered shoe dryer. It is shaped like a sleeping dog. The users can put the shoe dryer inside the shoes after attaching it to the USB port of any device. Another shoe dryer was introduced by DRYSURE, which does not require any battery or power supply. It is designed in such a way that it can fit into all types of shoes and dry them without giving any heat. It dries the jogging and camping shoes in 4-6 hours and ski boots and motorbike boots overnight. Thus, it becomes easy to use shoe dryers even in remote areas where there is no electricity.

