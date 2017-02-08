Mega Data Center Revolution: Market Strategies, Analysis & Opportunities - There Is An Enormous Cultural Change Coming As Digital Data Overwhelms the Enterprise - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Wintergreen Research, Inc's new report "Mega Data Center Revolution: Market Strategies, Analysis, and Opportunities" to their offering.

Business is faced with increasing digitization. Smart devices are leveraging apps to provide people more information. In the coming years, competitive advantage will be gained by leveraging the ability to manage data to increase operations efficiency and by using real time analytics to implement more intelligent responses to changing market conditions. The best companies will be agile and flexible, rewarding employees for working off hours to come up with new products or product advances.



With the ability to rapidly understand and react to changes in markets, customer behavior and competitive thrusts get managed. The enterprise must analyze and digest, and in some cases broadcast, massive amounts of raw data. These needs will put enormous stress on enterprise datacenters (servers and storage), networks, and applications to cope with and comprehend all this data.



In this context, in the face of mountains of more data to contend with, the data center which has been the nucleus of an enterprise organization becomes all pervasive, a potential bottleneck.



A massive change is occurring in how IT is managed and delivered to the enterprise

Change is occurring in every facet from datacenter infrastructure, to networking, to storage, and data management, and in how applications are structured and perform in multiple environments

The enterprise is now faced with an array of choices in how IT will be produced and delivered, including proprietary infrastructure, external infrastructure (i.e. Cloud), As-a-Service and other emerging service models.

Overarching issues remain for the enterprise executive including:



How do I develop and differentiate my goods and services to better serve my customers and beat my competition?

How do I achieve affordability in both OPEX and CAPEX with my IT spend while improving productivity with my workforce?

How do I maintain excellent reliability avoiding costly outages and downtime?

And, most importantly, how do I secure my data and IP in an increasingly dangerous environment where even the most secure information of sovereign governments has not been successfully secured from intrusion and hacking?

This study will address each of these issues in the broader context, and further provide a more detailed drill down on each of the various subtopics including fully automated datacenters, straight through processing, data storage and security, etc.



Note: This study is a group of 20 modules, rolled out at a pace of one a week or so, addressing the data center issues from a business perspective.



Companies Mentioned:



Amazon

Apple

Alibaba

Baidu

Facebook

Forsythe

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Intel

InterXion

Mesosphere

Microsoft

NEC

NTT / RagingWire

OpenStack Cloud

Qualcom

Rackspace

Red Hat / Ansible

Tencent

Twitter

Yahoo

(10+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



Mega Data Center: Enterprise Data Center Has Become a Bottleneck Hyperscale Data Center: Automated Process Implementation Mega Data Center Layers: Infrastructure and Applications Co-Location and Wholesale Data Centers Retail Data Centers Mega Data Center Software: Real Time Systems Mega Data Center Infrastructure Layer Mega Data Center Application Layer Mega Data Center Robots Mainframe vs. Cloud Effect of Scale on Mega Data Center Implementation Data Center Processors Mega Data Center Storage Mega Data Center Switching and Networking Optical Transceivers in the Mega Data Center Data Center Application and Systems Integration Data Center Energy Systems and PUE Mega Data Center Straight Through Processing Mega Data Center IoT: Middleware and SOA Integration APIs



