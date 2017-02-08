Mega Data Centers (2017-2023) - Market Shares, Strategies & Forecasts - Industrial End-To-End Process Automation Markets are Anticipated to Reach $7 Trillion by 2027 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Wintergreen Research, Inc's new report "Mega Data Centers: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017 to 2023" to their offering.

Worldwide mega data center markets are poised to achieve significant growth with the Internet of Things (IoT), the wireless data explosion, and increased use of video creating more digital data to be managed. The use of smartphone apps and headsets or glasses that are augmented reality platforms to project digital information as images onto a game image or a work situation create a lot more data to be managed.

The mega data centers are different from cloud computing in general, and different from the existing enterprise linear computing data centers. The mega data centers are handling infrastructure automatically, eliminating manual process for infrastructure, creating a separate application layer where all the work gets done. The operative nomenclature is containers. The operative software is orchestration.

Mega centers are moving data at the speed of light. This represents a huge change in computing going forward, virtually all the existing enterprise data centers are obsolete because moving data at the speed of light demands different infrastructure from moving data using existing cabling that is not fiber. This study addresses these issues. As enterprises and cloud vendors build data centers with the capacity to move data inside the data center at 400 GB per second, more data can be managed, costs will continue to plummet, and efficiency goes up.

The mega data centers are needed to handle all manner of new quantities of digital information. All manner of devices will have electronics to generate digital data turning it into monitored digital information with alerts to permit response to streams of information that demand response, as for example cardiac data going into a cardiac monitor in a hospital intensive care unit. New monitoring situations emerge. The connected home will provide security on every door, window, and room with alerts that can be sent to and accessed from a smart phone. The refrigerators and heaters will be connected and be equipped with rule based logic to detect problems and send relevant info so they can be turned on and off remotely.



According to the lead author of the study, the Cloud 2.0 mega data center market is set to grow from $86.9 billion in 2016 to $388.5 billion by 2023. All regions, North America, Asia, and Europe are expected to have significant growth in terms of revenue. APAC is expected to experience an increase in market traction, throughout the forecast period. With 20.8 billion IoT endpoints predicted to be in service by 2020, the time is right to leverage the business value of the IoT by building mega data centers that manage the onslaught of digital data in a manner that is cost effective.

Companies Mentioned:



Amazon

Cern

Cisco

Facebook

Google

Microsoft

Rackspace

Raging Wire



Key Topics Covered:

1. Mega Datacenters: Market Description and Market Dynamics



2. Mega Datacenters Market Shares and Forecasts



3. Mega Datacenter Infrastructure Description



4. Mega Datacenters Research and Technology



5. Mega Datacenters Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b4ngg4/mega_data

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716