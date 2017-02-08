India Market for Automotive Air Conditioning and Refrigeration - Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 9.98%, During 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The market for automotive air conditioning and refrigeration in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.98%, during 2016-2021. This growth in the market can be attributed to increasing foreign direct investments in automotive sector and growing production of medium & heavy commercial vehicles in the country.

With a population of over a billion, India is one of the major developing countries with huge middle class population base and rising per capita income. On the back of expanding fleet size of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, market for automotive air conditioning & refrigeration in India registered growth at a CAGR of 5.36%, during 2011-2015.



In addition, rapidly growing demand for processed fruits & vegetables, meat & fish, dairy products and beverages in the country, in conjugation with rising urban population and changing consumption habits of consumers are few of the major factors expected to fuel demand for automotive air conditioning and refrigeration units in India during the forecast period.



On the back of extensive use of air conditioners in automobiles, especially in passenger cars, automotive air conditioning segment emerged as a major contributor to India automotive air conditioning & refrigeration market in 2015, followed by automotive refrigeration segment.



Companies Mentioned:



Carrier Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Ltd.

KINGTEC (GROUP) CO. LTD.

MAHLE Behr India Pvt. Ltd.

Sanden Vikas ( India ) Ltd.

( ) Ltd. Snowcold Refrigeration Units

Subros Ltd.

Thermo-King

Trans ACNR Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Transfreez Mobile Refrigeration

Visteon Automotive Systems India Pvt. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. India Automotive Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Market Outlook

5. India Automotive Air Conditioning Market

6. India Automotive Refrigeration Market

7. Porter's Five Force Analysis

8. Supply Chain Analysis (Automotive Air Conditioners)

9. Value Chain Analysis (Automotive Refrigeration Market)

10. Import and Export Analysis

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

14. India Economic Profile

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Strategic Recommendations



