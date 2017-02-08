BEDMINSTER, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the promotion of Erik Vadeika to Senior Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, Private Wealth Management at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. He is responsible for growing investment portfolios for high-net-worth clients, also functioning as the equity analyst for the technology sector.

Prior to joining Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Mr. Vadeika served as Portfolio Manager for Beacon Trust and was a member of the stock selection team. He began his career in the credit analysis training program at Midlantic Bank. He was later responsible for portfolios and investments at PNC Wealth Management and the American Stock Exchange. At these positions, he gained extensive experience in analyzing risk, identifying prudent investments and managing expert portfolios of equities, fixed income and alternative investments for individuals, trusts and small institutions.

A resident of Glen Rock, New Jersey, Mr. Vadeika received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management from Gettysburg College. He is a CFA® Charterholder and member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $3.88 billion as of December 31, 2016. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, real estate professionals, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

