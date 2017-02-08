Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Turkey LNG Market Demand Supply Analysis, By Region, By Application, By LNG Terminal Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025" report to their offering.

The LNG market in the country is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 5.5% during 2016 2025. In 2015, industrial sector was the leading end use sector for LNG in Turkey and the same trend is anticipated to continue in the coming years as well, owing to increasing use of LNG for manufacturing of glass, ceramics, fertilizer, cement, steel, etc.

Turkey produces only about 2% of the country's total natural gas consumption, while remaining 98% is imported through pipelines from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran. Ongoing political tensions between Russia and Turkey have led to decline in supply of natural gas from Russia. Thus, Russian natural gas producer Gazprom, which supplies more than half of total natural gas consumed in Turkey had to cut supply to Turkey by about 10% in 2015.

Growing focus on expansion of LNG regasification terminal infrastructure, rising demand from various industrial applications, declining LNG prices and implementation of favorable government policies are expected to boost demand for LNG in the Turkey during 2016-2025.

In 2015, Algeria, Qatar and Nigeria were the leading suppliers of LNG in Turkey. However, in the coming years, United States is expected to become the second largest LNG supplier to Turkey, after Algeria. Turkey LNG Market Demand Supply Analysis, By Region, By Application, By LNG Terminal Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025, discusses the following aspects of LNG market in the Turkey:

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Turkey Primary Energy Consumption

5. Turkey LNG Supply Market Outlook

6. Turkey LNG Potential Demand Market Outlook

7. Turkey LNG Potential Demand Supply Gap Outlook

8. Turkey LNG Regional Market Outlook

9. Turkey LNG Market Outlook

10. Import-Export Dynamics

11. LNG Pricing Analysis

12. Turkey Pipeline Infrastructure Outlook

13. Competitive Analysis

14. Customer Supplier Analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/46jz7k/turkey_lng_market

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170208005808/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas)