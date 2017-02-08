ATOS: Atos announces new partnership with UCLH to support a digital future

Paris, London, 8 February 2017 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has secured an initial ten year contract with University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UCLH) to be its Digital Transformation Partner and broadening its client base within the health services sector as a result.

Under the agreement Atos will deliver IT outsourcing (ITO) and enhance the unified Information and Communications Technology (ICT) service model to fully support the UCLH mission to deliver high quality patient care, excellent education and world-class research.

The deal signals a further move into the health services sector by Atos and will see the company as the primary ICT contractor and systems integrator for UCLH's foundation and transformation services under a managed service agreement.

This includes end-user technology, service desk, application management, private cloud data centre services, information security and SIAM services. The digital transformation component will include architecture and data services.

The partnership centres on a renewed operational model with UCLH as the 'Intelligent Customer' working with Atos to manage its ICT services and to provide a step change in the quality of service provision to users while also delivering savings. A key objective is to improve service quality and delivery using innovative technologies that support the UCLH strategic objectives and transformation agenda.

Atos UK&I Senior Vice president for Health and Public Sector, Philip Chalmers, said: "We are looking forward to helping UCLH in its mission to deliver high-quality patient care. We will work together to transform services so that they meet the demands of patients and staff.

"Our technology portfolio and our maturity in delivering digital services for healthcare, means that we understand the potential of technology to free up clinicians to deliver enhanced health, wellbeing and patient outcomes." added Philip.

Neil Griffiths, deputy chief executive at UCLH said: "This is an important step to create a digitally enabled, exemplar organisation that provides staff and patients with access to the right systems, in the right place, at the right time to enable the delivery of high-quality, efficient and effective patient care."

David Hill, director of digital services added: "Atos provided a compelling case to deliver foundation ICT services as well as transformational support at UCLH to help us make the most of our systems for patients and staff."

The agreement may be extended by two 12-month extensions and follows contracts with numerous health organisations including DH, NHS SHAs, Acute / Mental Health Trusts, Ambulance Services and commissioning organisations in England and Scotland. Atos' work spans across the whole of the health and social care system and brings together transformational, Health IT, and managed operations capabilities.

