PJSC PHOSAGRO - Proposed Sale of 6,475,000 Ord. Shares in PJSC PhosAgro

PROPOSED SALE OF 6,475,000 ORDINARY SHARES IN PJSC PHOSAGRO

8 February 2017

Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro(the "Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate based fertilizer producers, announces thatit has been informed by Adorabella Limited (the "Selling Shareholder") that the Selling Shareholder intends to sell up to 6,475,000 shares (in the form of ordinary shares) in the Company (the "Shares"), which amounts to up to 5% of the Company's share capital (the "Sale"). Based on information available to the Company, the shares of the Selling Shareholder are held by a trust, the economic beneficiaries of which are Mr. Andrey G. Guryev, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, and members of his family. In connection with the Sale, shares in the Company are being offered by a syndicate of banks (the "Joint Bookrunners") by way of an accelerated bookbuild (the "Bookbuild"), which will be launched immediately following this announcement.

The Selling Shareholder intends to have some of the proceeds from the Sale used to immediately purchase up to 3,885,000 shares in the Company, amounting to up to 3% of the Company's share capital, from Mr. Igor Antoshin, a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, at the same price, determined pursuant to the Bookbuild, at which the Shares are sold (excluding expenses relating to the Sale).

The final number of shares to be sold and the price will be agreed by the Joint Bookrunners and the Selling Shareholder at the close of the Bookbuild, and the results of the Sale will be announced as soon as practicable thereafter. The timings for the close of the Bookbuild, pricing and allocations are at the absolute discretion of the Joint Bookrunners and the Selling Shareholder.

The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Sale.

As part of the Sale, the Selling Shareholder and certain other shareholders currently holding approximately 74.5% of the Company's shares have agreed to a 90-day lock-up period with respect to their ownership of Company shares. In addition, the Company has agreed to a lock-up for the same period.

This announcement contains inside information. The contents of this announcement have been prepared by and are the sole responsibility of PJSC PhosAgro. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete.

The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, Shares to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Shares referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or offered in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The offer and sale of Shares referred to herein has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. Subject to certain exceptions, the Shares referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.

In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") (each, a "Relevant Member State"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including the 2010 PD Amending Directive and includes any relevant implementing measure in the Relevant Member State and the expression "2010 PD Amending Directive" means Directive 2010/73/EU. In the United Kingdom this announcement is directed exclusively at Qualified Investors (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(A) to (D) of the Order, and (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, and any investment activity to which it relates will only be engaged in with such persons and it should not be relied on by anyone other than such persons.

The information in this announcement is subject to change.

The Joint Bookrunners are acting exclusively for the Selling Shareholder and no-one else in connection with the Sale. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the offering of the Shares and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Selling Shareholder for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the Sale, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.

In connection with the Sale, the Joint Bookrunners and any of their affiliates may take up a portion of the Shares as a principal position and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell, offer to sell for their own accounts such Shares and other securities of the Company or related investments in connection with the offering or otherwise. In addition, the Joint Bookrunners and any of their affiliates may enter into financing arrangements (including swaps or contracts for differences) with investors in connection with which the Joint Bookrunners and any of their affiliates may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of shares. The Joint Bookrunners do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so.

None of the Joint Bookrunners or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the Selling Shareholder or the Company, its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

[ENDS]