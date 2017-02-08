Dashboard Camera Market to Cross $3 Billion by 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Growing awareness among consumers, increasing automobile sales and rising technological advancements to drive demand for dashboard camera across the globe through 2021

According to TechSci Research report, "Global Dashboard Camera Market By Region, By Technology, By Single Channel Vs. Multi-Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", global dashboard camera market is forecast to surpass USD3 billion by 2021. Rising automobile sales and increasing per capita income across various regions are the major factors boosting demand for dashboard cameras across the world. For instance, GNI per capita of Russia grew from USD11,040 in 2011 to USD11,450 in 2015, while per capita income in the UK increased from USD40,620 in 2011 to USD 43,390 in 2015. During 2011-2015, automobile sale across the globe increase at a CAGR of 3.48% in volume terms. Thus, expanding young population base and increasing automobile sales, coupled with rising incidents of road rage are further expected to fuel demand for dashboard cameras globally during 2016-2021.

Single channel dashboard camera technology dominated global dashboard camera market in 2015 and this trend is further anticipated to continue during the forecast period as well, owing to growing use of single channel dashboard camera in various vehicles. During 2011-2015, Asia-Pacific, Europe & CIS and North American regions were the leading demand generating regions in global dashboard camera market. Moreover, there regions cumulatively garnered a market share of over 90% in 2015, due to rising per capita income, growing young population and increasing awareness among people in these regions.

"Dashboard cameras have a huge consumer base in number of countries across various regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe & CIS and North American, owing to growing consumer preference towards installing dashboard cameras in order to monitor and track vehicles on real time basis. Road accident and road rage incidents across the globe have increased at a significant rate over the past few years, which positively influenced global dashboard market during 2011-2015. Moreover, changing insurance policies, number of initiatives by various governments and rising technological advancements, coupled with growing penetration of Chinese players are further anticipated to propel demand for dashboard cameras during 2016-2021.", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"Global Dashboard Camera Market By Region, By Technology, By Single Channel Vs. Multi-Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021s" has analyzed the potential of dashboard camera market globally, and provides statistics and information on market sizes, shares and trends. The report will suffice in providing the intending clients with cutting-edge market intelligence and help them in taking sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers and key challenges faced by global dashboard camera market.

