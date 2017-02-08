Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Edible Oils Market 2012-2022" report to their offering.
The edible oils market in Europe is anticipated to cross US$38 Billion by 2022, on account of changing dietary habits,growing preference for healthy edible oils and increasing urbanization. Rapeseed oils occupied the largest share in Europe edible oils market in 2016.
Edible oil is made of plant fats, animal or microbial origin, and is used in frying, baking and other types of cooking. Olive oil, palm oil, soybean oil, canola oil, pumpkin seed oil, corn oil, sunflower oil, safflower oil, peanut oil, grape seed oil, sesame oil, argan oil and rice bran oil are some of the commonly used edible oils across the world.
Europe edible oils market is anticipated to grow at a robust pace during 2017-2022 on account of growing demand for fried food, increasing preference for healthy edible oils such as olive oil, canola oil, and palm oil coupled with rising consumer spending on food products as well as food services. Moreover, growing urbanization, surging number of health-conscious consumers and rising growing awareness about food contents with trans-fats, partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs), and cholesterol that are responsible for various chronic diseases are some of the other major factors expected to aid the region's edible oils market during forecast period.
In Europe, manufacturers of edible oils are adopting new processing technique such as cold pressing and healthier edible oils with balanced fatty acid profile are being introduced in the market. All these developments in the region are expected to positively influence Europe edible oils market over the next five years as well.
Companies Mentioned:
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Armesta JSC
- Aveno N.V.
- Avril
- Bimal d.d. Bracko
- Bonoil
- Carapelli Firenze SpA
- Cargill Europe BVBA
- Cereal Docks Spa
- Deoleo S.A.
- Florihana Distillery
- Fuji Oil Europe
- Fytel
- GTI Group
- ITS-Group
- Macjerry Sunfloweroil Co. Ltd
- RISOIL S.A.
- Victoria Group
- Wilmar Europe Holdings B.V.
- Zaklady Tluszczowe Kruszwica S.A
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Edible Oils Market Overview
5. Europe Edible Oils Market Outlook
6. Europe Rapeseed Oil Market Outlook
7. Europe Palm Oil Market Outlook
8. Europe Sunflower Oil Market Outlook
9. Europe Olive Oil Market Outlook
10. Europe Soybean Oil Market Outlook
11. Europe Other Edible Oils Market Outlook
12. Germany Edible Oils Market Outlook
13. France Edible Oils Market Outlook
14. Russia Edible Oils Market Outlook
15. Italy Edible Oils Market Outlook
16. Netherlands Edible Oils Market Outlook
17. Spain Edible Oils Market Outlook
18. United Kingdom Edible Oils Market Outlook
19. Belgium Edible Oils Market Outlook
20. Rest of Europe Edible Oils Market Outlook
21. Value Chain Analysis
22. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
23. Import Export Analysis
24. Market Dynamics
25. Market Trends Developments
26. Competitive Landscape
27. Strategic Recommendations
