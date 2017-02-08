Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary confocal laser endomicroscopy platform, today announced that it has secured a non-dilutive, €7.0 million senior debt financing with IPF Partners, a leading provider of alternative financing solutions for emerging, commercial-stage European healthcare companies.

The debt financing is comprised of two tranches of bonds, with the first tranche of €4.0 million issued today, and the second tranche for the remaining €3.0 million available in the next 12 months, subject to preset closing conditions.

Benoit Jacheet, Chief Financial Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies, said, "We are pleased to complete this debt financing with IPF Partners, which provides the Company with additional capital to support our planned investments in Mauna Kea's global commercialization capacity, including upgrading our U.S. sales and marketing team and supporting our strategic partnership with Cook Medical."

This financing consists of 7,000,000 secured bonds with a total value of €7.0 million. The interest on the bonds will bear interest at an annual rate equal to the 3-month EURIBOR +8.5%. The first tranche of bonds has a 5-year maturity, with interest-only payments for the first 18 months, and the second tranche of bonds has a 4-year maturity, with interest-only payments for 12 months. The terms of the bonds contain certain financial covenants.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Company's flagship product, Cellvizio, has received clearance to sell a wide range of applications in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Canada, Brazil and Mexico. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com

About IPF Partners

IPF Partners is an investment platform founded by a team of 4 fund managers and healthcare sector leaders. The IPF I fund, which was launched in October 2013, provides bespoke debt and other financing solutions with little to no dilution to finance growth and acquisitions of healthcare companies that have reached commercial stage. IPF I has already committed c. 83 million euros to European medical technology and software companies. www.ipfpartners.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mauna Kea Technologies and its activities. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Mauna Kea Technologies considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document of Mauna Kea Technologies registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on June 13, 2016 under number R.16-054 and available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.com), and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances or achievements by Mauna Kea Technologies that differ significantly from the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute a public offering nor an offer to sell or to subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for, Mauna Kea Technologies securities in any country.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170208005837/en/

