sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 08.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.02.2017 | 17:46
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, February 8

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. ("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

Director Declaration

The Company announces that Mr Norman Crighton, a non-executive Director of the Company, has informed the Company that he is a non-executive Director of RM Secured Direct Lending PLC which listed on the London Stock Exchange on 15 December 2016.

For further information, please contact:

N+1 Singer+44 20 7496 3000
James Maxwell - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited+44 1481 745 323
Sam Walden
Website
weisskoreaopportunityfund.com

© 2017 PR Newswire