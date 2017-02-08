Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, February 8
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. ("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")
Director Declaration
The Company announces that Mr Norman Crighton, a non-executive Director of the Company, has informed the Company that he is a non-executive Director of RM Secured Direct Lending PLC which listed on the London Stock Exchange on 15 December 2016.
