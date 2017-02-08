Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe HVAC Market 2012-2022" report to their offering.

The HVAC market in Europe is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 4% during 2017-2022.

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) is a technology used to create comfortable indoor environment with acceptable indoor air quality and thermal comfort. Demand for HVAC systems in Europe is continuously increasing due to expanding urbanization, growing demand for high-quality energy-efficient devices and increasing consumer awareness.

Over the past few years, HVAC systems have gone through number of technological transformations, and consequently, major players operating in Europe HVAC market are changing their product portfolio by incorporating latest technologies available in the market. Moreover, rising trend of smart homes in Europe and growing construction activities in the region are anticipated to drive demand for HVAC systems in Europe during 2017-2022.

Italy, Russia, France and Germany emerged as leading markets for HVAC systems, as these countries cumulatively garnered a value share of over 38% in Europe HVAC market in 2016, owing to high industrialization, per capita income and purchasing power. Moreover, residential sector dominated Europe HVAC market over the past few years, on account of growing urbanization and increasing construction activities.

Companies Mentioned:

Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH

CIAT Air Conditioners

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Europe N.V

Danfoss A/S

Electrolux AB. (Stockholm: ELUXB:SS)

Ferroli Limited

Ingersoll-Rand European Holding Company B.V.

Johnson Controls International Plc.

LG Electronics European Holdings B.V.

Lennox EMEA

Midea Europe GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V.

Riello

Vaillant GmbH



Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global HVAC Market Overview

5. Europe HVAC Market Outlook

6. Europe Direct Expansion HVAC System Market Outlook

7. Europe Central HVAC System Market Outlook

8. Italy HVAC Market Outlook

9. Russia HVAC Market Outlook

10. France HVAC Market Outlook

11. Germany HVAC Market Outlook

12. United Kingdom HVAC Market Outlook

13. Spain HVAC Market Outlook

14. Netherland HVAC Market Outlook

15. Supply Chain Analysis

16. Import Export Analysis

17. Market Dynamics

18. Market Trends Developments

19. Competitive Landscape

20. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ltncr5/europe_hvac

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170208005840/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)