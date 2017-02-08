NEURONES: 11.9% growth in 2016

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 2016 Annual Revenues
Nanterre, February 8, 2017 (after the closing of the stock exchange)
11.9% growth in 2016
|Revenues (in millions of euros)
|2015
|2016
|Growth
|Annual
|399.4
|446.8
|+ 11.9%
|4th quarter
|108.7
|121.5
|+ 11.8%
Achievements
Numerous products and services for digital transformation (mobility, big data, security, cloud computing, etc.) and sustained growth in most of our traditional activities have resulted in a 11.9% growth in revenues (up 8% with constant structures).
The higher than expected operating profit (*) stood at €42.5m, i.e. 9.5% of revenues (compared with 9.3% in 2015).
The Group's payroll grew by 500 people in 2016 to reach a headcount of 5,044 employees at the year end.
During the year, net cash and cash equivalents increased by €10.8m, standing at €138.6m at the year end.
In 2016, four new companies joined the Group boosting its cloud computing, SAP and digital marketing consulting activities and increasing the payroll by 130 employees.
The final annual results will be published on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 after the stock exchange closes.
(*) currently being audited and after inclusion of the 0.2% cost of free shares.
Outlook
As usual, forecasts for the current year will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues.
About NEURONES
With over 5,000 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their change-management projects and in the upgrading and outsourcing of their Information Systems.
Euronext: Compartment B - Indexes: CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, CAC Soft & C.S.
www.neurones.net (http://www.neurones.net/)
