BONSALL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- Marijuana Company of America ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: MCOA), an innovative cannabis and hemp marketing and distribution company, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of 420 Pros to provide branding and marketing services for MCOA, targeting the investment community, hempSMART (non-THC cannabinoid consumer market) and Club Harmoneous (THC consumer market).

420 Pros is in the process of redesigning the MCOA, hempSMART and Club Harmoneous websites for a targeted relaunch date of February 27th, 2017. 420 Pros is also in the process of developing comprehensive marketing materials for all three companies as well as designing an Expo Booth for the MCOA companies to attend the various industry expos and conferences. 420 Pros is also developing email and social media campaigns as well as traditional ad placement in industry magazines and banner ads on relevant industry websites.

The Company is also in the process of converting to a new more robust network marketing platform from Multisoft that will enable affiliate leaders to more effectively build and monetize their downlines. The anticipated launch of the new platform will be coordinated with the relaunch of the Company's websites on or about February 27th.

Mr. Steinberg, MCOA President and CEO, commented, "These two new important relationships will provide new pillars to support the foundation on which we will continue to build a strong company with a long-term vision in an emerging industry that is still in its infancy."

"We look forward to collaborating and working with the MCOA, and hempSMART team. They have an innovative and original business model that we want to educate the public about. This company is on the cutting edge of the new marijuana market," said Matt Rosen, President of 420 Pros.

ABOUT 420 PROS

420 Pros is a marketing company that specializes in branding, product development and marketing. They create turnkey solutions and web development packages for cannabis businesses. Their internal network of over 500 cannabis domain names allows them to promote cannabis brands across a spectrum of demographics tailored specifically to the needs of their audience. 420 Pros has developed and worked with some of the top names in the cannabis industry, and represents many celebrity projects trying to bring exciting new formulations, packaging and promotion to their clients.

