TT Games, part of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and the makers of best-selling LEGO titles including "LEGO Star Wars™" and "LEGO Dimensions™," has acquired the UK-based Playdemic, one of Europe's highest-regarded mobile games companies. Playdemic will stand alongside TT Games studios, Traveller's Tales and TT Fusion, creating new kinds of LEGO games designed and built for the latest generation of players on mobile.

"We couldn't be happier to bring on board such a talented and capable team," said Tom Stone, Managing Director, TT Games. "Playdemic brings a unique set of skills to complement our existing studios, and a tremendous track record on mobile. They're a perfect fit and will enable us to take advantage of exciting new opportunities to build new kinds of socially-connected LEGO games."

"This is a wonderful opportunity for our company," said Paul Gouge, Playdemic CEO. "We built Playdemic to create innovative, meaningful mobile games with high production values, which deliver a uniquely social, incredibly fun and shared experience for our players and cannot imagine a better context in which to continue that work. We're all huge fans of the LEGO Group and the LEGO games made over the years by TT Games, and we're tremendously proud to be able to make a new contribution to that legacy."

Based in Wilmslow, Playdemic employs 33 staff. Their existing portfolio of successful mobile titles, including "Golf Clash" and "Village Life," have been downloaded more than 50M times, generating in excess of $50M of revenue and will remain live and supported by TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Playdemic's latest release, "Golf Clash," has achieved huge acclaim from players, making it a top grossing title in the US and Internationally.

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third party game titles.

About TT Games

TT Games (www.ttgames.com) is the combined publishing and development group behind the hit games LEGO® Star Wars™, LEGO® Batman™: The Videogame, LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes and The LEGO® Movie Videogame. Incorporating renowned UK developer Traveller's Tales, TT Games has a distinctive focus on console, handheld, mobile and PC games of the highest quality, aimed at young gamers and their families.

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group is a privately held, family-owned company with headquarters in Billund, Denmark, and main offices in Enfield, USA, London, UK., Shanghai, China, and Singapore. Founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, and based on the iconic LEGO® brick, it is one of the world's leading manufacturers of play materials. Guided by the company spirit: "Only the best is good enough", the company is committed to the development of children and aims to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative play and learning. LEGO products are sold worldwide and can be virtually explored at www.LEGO.com.

For more news from the LEGO Group, information about our financial performance and responsibility engagement, please visit http://www.LEGO.com/aboutus.

