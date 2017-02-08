NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- Mondo (www.mondo.com) today revealed the results of its annual Tech Salary Guide, which included the latest tech hiring trends and salary data. The top 20 tech jobs garnering salaries of $185K or more for 2017 include the Chief Information Security Officer, DevOps Lead/Engineer, Demandware Developer, and Chief Data Officer. Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche IT and Digital Marketing talent.

According to the annual Mondo Tech Salary Guide, the top 20 tech jobs for 2017 with salaries of $185,000 or more include:

CIO/CTO ($170-285,000)

Demandware Developer ($150-250,000)

Chief Information Security Officer ($145-250,000)

DevOps Lead/Engineer ($115-250,000)

Chief Data Officer ($162-228,000)

Director PMO ($125-225,000)

Data Scientist ($130-210,000)

Data Architect ($130-210,000)

Application Security Engineer ($125-210,000)

Solutions Architect ($140-200,00)

Project Manager ($90-200,000)

Android Developer ($90-200,000)

IOS Developer ($90-200,000)

Network Architect ($135-185,000)

Azure Developer ($130-185,000)

VP, Engineering ($125-185,000)

VP, Application Development ($125-185,000)

Director of eCommerce ($125-185,000)

GoLangDeveloper ($100-185,000)

Cyber Security Analyst ($90-$185,000)

(Note: The salary ranges highlighted in Mondo's annual Tech Salary Guide are primarily attributed to the current rate of supply vs. demand for specific tech skill sets. A difference in skill levels, soft skills, and nuances in complementary technologies associated with certain skill sets are also factors that influence salaries for tech professionals. Geographic location no longer dictates a significant increase or decrease in salary range. According to Mondo's data, in-demand tech skills now net top salaries regardless of region.)

"Salaries for IT professionals continue to increase with more than 12 different positions earning more than $200,000 a year. This year we have seen a spike in salaries for Demandware Developers and DevOps Engineers with salaries of up to $250,000," said Gianna Scorsone, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales Operations for Mondo. "Tech professionals with data analysis, security, and software developer expertise are in especially high demand."

The Big Data jobs garnering the highest salaries, according to the Mondo Tech Salary Guide, are:

Data Warehouse Engineer ($100-145,000)

The security positions with the highest salaries include:

Application Security Engineer ($125-210,000)

Cybersecurity Analyst ($90-185,000)

IS Security Manager ($120-180,000)

Network Security Engineer ($110-175,000)

The DevOps/CDN jobs with the highest salaries include:

DevOps Lead/Engineer ($115-250,000)

Azure Developer ($130-185,000)

Amazon Web Services Developer ($125-175,000)

Front-End Developer roles are also in high demand and landing top salaries, including the following titles:

GoLang Developer ($100-185,000)

Ember Developer ($80-165,000)

JavaScript Developer ($80-165,000)

React Developer ($80-165,000)

The technology salary data is based on Mondo's placements over the past year in New York City, San Francisco, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Denver, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas.

About Mondo

Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche IT and Digital Marketing talent. Mondo's staffing services include freelance, contract, contract-to-hire, and full-time placement options. For nearly 20 years, Mondo has been delivering solutions that bridge the talent gap and accelerate technology and digital marketing innovation for global brands including Deutsche Bank, Facebook, NBC Universal, ZipCar, eBay, Random House, and many more. Headquartered in New York City, Mondo has offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Denver, Boston, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta. To learn more visit, www.mondo.com or call 212-257-5111. Connect with Mondo on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

