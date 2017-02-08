NASDAQ Derivatives Markets introduces new strikes from 2017-02-09.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Product Management, +46 8 405 69 70, or listingoperations@nasdaq.com
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614071
