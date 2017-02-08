sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ericsson: Press Invitation: Join the digital briefing on Ericsson launches


Ericsson invites you to take a sneak peek at the
networks of the future

Technology is constantly evolving - innovations changing the way we communicate with our friends, peers and the world around us.

We invite you to join our live digital event where we will make a very exciting announcement under embargo. Here, you will get an exclusive preview of how we help operators transform for the 5G evolution.

Join us for a session with Arun Bansal, Head of Ericsson's Business Unit Network Products, as he unveils the new solutions, and shares his insights on 5G, its importance and use cases.

You will also have the opportunity to participate in an interactive Q&A session with senior Ericsson spokespeople.

Be a part of our mission to create ONE network that will cater to a million different needs.

Block your calendar, today.

www.ericsson.com/mwc (http://www.ericsson.com/mwc)		   icon_date   Date:
February 15, 2017
(Under EMBARGO
until February 15, 6
pm CET)
       
       
  icon_clock   Time:
2:00 - 3:00 pm GMT
3:00 - 4:00 pm CET
       
  icon_format   Format:
Live digital event
with Arun Bansal
and others, including
a panel discussion
and Q&A.
       
  icon_participate   To participate:
Sign up for the
online event by registering here (https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=1364656&sessionid=1&key=4C1619EED7681092BB59C55AE6F877B5®Tag=&sourcepage=register)

 For more information please contact: media.relations@ericsson.com (mailto:media.relations@ericsson.com)

  www.ericsson.com (http://www.ericsson.com)
© Ericsson AB 2017		    



