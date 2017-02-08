India Automotive Filter Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11% by 2021: Due to Rapidly Expanding Automotive Industry & Rising Purchasing Power - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Automotive Filter Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2021" report to their offering.

The automotive filter market in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during 2016 - 2021, on account of increasing automobile production and sales, and shorter replacement period of automotive filters.

Growing demand for automotive filters in India can be attributed to rapidly expanding automotive industry, continuously expanding vehicle fleet size, increasing passenger car and two-wheeler sales and rising purchasing power of consumers. According to the OICA, motorization rate in India increased from 20 per 1,000 inhabitants in 2013 to 22 per 1,000 inhabitants in 2014.



Expanding fleet size of passenger cars, two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country is forecast to fuel the demand for automotive filters in the coming years. Moreover, continuous government support in the form of various initiatives such as National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRiP), Focus Market Scheme (FMS), Automotive Mission Plan 2006-2016, National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020, Make in India Program, etc., are anticipated to aid the country's automotive filter market in the coming years.



Why You Should Buy This Report?



To gain an in-depth understanding of India automotive filter market

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, automotive filter manufacturers, vendors, dealers other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Companies Mentioned:



Bosch Limited

Donaldson India Filter Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Durga Filters Private Limited

Elofic Industries Ltd.

Fleetguard Filters Private Limited

Luman Automotive Systems Private Limited

MAHLE Filter Systems (India) Private Limited

Mann And Hummel Filter Private Limited

Minda Automotive Solutions Limited

Roki Minda Co. Private Limited



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. India Automobile Market Outlook

5. India Automotive Filter Production Overview

6. India Automotive Filter Market Outlook

7. India Automotive Filter Replacement Market Outlook

8. India Two-Wheeler Automotive Filter Market Outlook

9. India Off-the-Road Automotive Filter Market Outlook

10. India Passenger Car Automotive Filter Market Outlook

11. India Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Automotive Filter Market Outlook

12. India Light Commercial Vehicle Automotive Filter Market Outlook

13. India Three-Wheeler Automotive Filter Market Outlook

14. Import-Export Analysis

15. Market Dynamics

16. Market Trends & Developments

17. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

18. India Economic Profile

19. Competitive Landscape

20. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/59zxbc/india_automotive

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716