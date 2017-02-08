China Water Purifiers Market (2011-2025) - Key Vendors are Midea Water Appliance, A.O. Smith Water Treatment Products & Zhejian Qinyuan Water Purifiers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Water Purifiers Market By Technology (Membrane, Ultraviolet & Offline/Gravity), By Sales Channel (Direct & Indirect), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025" report to their offering.

The China water purifier market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during 2016-2025, due to increasing water TDS levels along with advancements in water purification technologies in the country. Additionally, growing concerns among consumers regarding ill effects of packaged water on environment and human health is boosting sales of water purifiers in China.

A water purifier is a device that eliminates impurities from untreated water by means of a fine physical, chemical and biological processes and make it suitable for human consumption. Rising water contamination in rivers is propelling demand for water purifiers in China.

In addition, presence of large population base that has limited access to clean and safe drinking water, is further attracting various water purifier manufacturers' to penetrate the country. Further, increasing urbanization and industrialization is resulting in uncontrolled pollution of water bodies, thereby generating huge demand for water purifiers in residential setups. Based on technology type, China water purifier market has been categorized into membrane based water purifiers, ultraviolet water purifiers and offline/gravity water purifiers.

Few of the major players operating in China water purifiers market include Midea Water Appliance, A.O. Smith (Shanghai) Water Treatment Products Co., Ltd. and Zhejian Qinyuan Water Purifiers Co., Ltd.

