Sudan Tire Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2022 - Rapidly Expanding Middle Class Population is Pushing Demand - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Sudan Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2022" report to their offering.
The tire market in Sudan is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2017-2022. Despite of numerous challenges related to financial constraints and long construction time in Sudan, the country's government is announcing projects related to road as well as transportation sector, consequently increasing the demand for commercial vehicles over the next five years during forecast period.
Sudan is one of the most geographically diverse states in Africa. Rapidly expanding middle class population in Sudan is pushing the demand for automobiles, which, in turn, is generating huge demand for tires. Moreover, expanding fleet coupled with increasing investments in agriculture sector are also boosting the demand for tires in the country. On account of unstable political environment in the country, automobile as well as tire companies are facing problems in conducting their operations in Sudan.
However, with the country gradually regaining political stability coupled with better fiscal and regulatory policies, tire companies are planning to set up their plants in the country in the coming years. Moreover, the country's government plans to strengthen the agriculture sector which is expected to boost the demand for OTR vehicles over the next five years.Growing per capita income, expanding automotive fleet and launch of new vehicle models are some of the other major factors driving Sudan automotive industry, consequently propelling the demand for tire in the country.
Companies Mentioned
- Alliance Tire Company Ltd.
- Apollo Tyres Ltd.
- Bridgestone Middle East & Africa FZE
- CEAT Limited
- Continental Aktiengesellschaft
- Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber CO.,LTD.
- JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
- MRF Limited
- Michelin AIM FZE
- Triangle Tyre Co. Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Sudan Tire Market Outlook
5. Sudan Passenger Car (PC) Tire Market Outlook
6. Sudan Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Tire Market Outlook
7. Sudan Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) Tire Market Outlook
8. Sudan Two-Wheeler (2W) Tire Market Outlook
9. Sudan Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Market Outlook
10. Import-Export Analysis
11. Supply Chain Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. Sudan Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
17. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/swv5gz/sudan_tire_market
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716