Sudan Tire Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2022 - Rapidly Expanding Middle Class Population is Pushing Demand - Research and Markets

The tire market in Sudan is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2017-2022. Despite of numerous challenges related to financial constraints and long construction time in Sudan, the country's government is announcing projects related to road as well as transportation sector, consequently increasing the demand for commercial vehicles over the next five years during forecast period.

Sudan is one of the most geographically diverse states in Africa. Rapidly expanding middle class population in Sudan is pushing the demand for automobiles, which, in turn, is generating huge demand for tires. Moreover, expanding fleet coupled with increasing investments in agriculture sector are also boosting the demand for tires in the country. On account of unstable political environment in the country, automobile as well as tire companies are facing problems in conducting their operations in Sudan.

However, with the country gradually regaining political stability coupled with better fiscal and regulatory policies, tire companies are planning to set up their plants in the country in the coming years. Moreover, the country's government plans to strengthen the agriculture sector which is expected to boost the demand for OTR vehicles over the next five years.Growing per capita income, expanding automotive fleet and launch of new vehicle models are some of the other major factors driving Sudan automotive industry, consequently propelling the demand for tire in the country.

Companies Mentioned

Alliance Tire Company Ltd.

Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Bridgestone Middle East & Africa FZE

CEAT Limited

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber CO.,LTD.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

MRF Limited

Michelin AIM FZE

Triangle Tyre Co. Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Sudan Tire Market Outlook

5. Sudan Passenger Car (PC) Tire Market Outlook

6. Sudan Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Tire Market Outlook

7. Sudan Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) Tire Market Outlook

8. Sudan Two-Wheeler (2W) Tire Market Outlook

9. Sudan Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Market Outlook

10. Import-Export Analysis

11. Supply Chain Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

15. Sudan Economic Profile

16. Competitive Landscape

17. Strategic Recommendations

