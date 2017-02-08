Europe HVAC Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2022 - Continuously Increasing Due to Expanding Urbanization & Growing Demand for High Quality Energy Efficient Devices - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe HVAC Market 2012-2022" report to their offering.
The HVAC market in Europe is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 4% during 2017-2022.
Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) is a technology used to create comfortable indoor environment with acceptable indoor air quality and thermal comfort. Demand for HVAC systems in Europe is continuously increasing due to expanding urbanization, growing demand for high-quality energy-efficient devices and increasing consumer awareness.
Over the past few years, HVAC systems have gone through number of technological transformations, and consequently, major players operating in Europe HVAC market are changing their product portfolio by incorporating latest technologies available in the market. Moreover, rising trend of smart homes in Europe and growing construction activities in the region are anticipated to drive demand for HVAC systems in Europe during 2017-2022.
Italy, Russia, France and Germany emerged as leading markets for HVAC systems, as these countries cumulatively garnered a value share of over 38% in Europe HVAC market in 2016, owing to high industrialization, per capita income and purchasing power. Moreover, residential sector dominated Europe HVAC market over the past few years, on account of growing urbanization and increasing construction activities.
Companies Mentioned:
- Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH
- CIAT Air Conditioners
- Carrier Corporation
- Daikin Europe N.V
- Danfoss A/S
- Electrolux AB. (Stockholm: ELUXB:SS)
- Ferroli Limited
- Ingersoll-Rand European Holding Company B.V.
- Johnson Controls International Plc.
- LG Electronics European Holdings B.V.
- Lennox EMEA
- Midea Europe GmbH
- Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V.
- Riello
- Vaillant GmbH
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global HVAC Market Overview
5. Europe HVAC Market Outlook
6. Europe Direct Expansion HVAC System Market Outlook
7. Europe Central HVAC System Market Outlook
8. Italy HVAC Market Outlook
9. Russia HVAC Market Outlook
10. France HVAC Market Outlook
11. Germany HVAC Market Outlook
12. United Kingdom HVAC Market Outlook
13. Spain HVAC Market Outlook
14. Netherland HVAC Market Outlook
15. Supply Chain Analysis
16. Import & Export Analysis
17. Market Dynamics
18. Market Trends & Developments
19. Competitive Landscape
20. Strategic Recommendations
