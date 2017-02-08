REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced today the addition of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSX: DRM)(TSX: DRM.PR.A) (Dream) as a Mosaic Stadium Founding Partner. As a leading real estate company, Dream understands the important role that community spaces play in bringing people together. Dream is honoured to stand alongside the Saskatchewan Roughriders as they kick-off the 2017 season and celebrate the grand opening of Mosaic Stadium, a premier sports facility located in the heart of Regina.

A strong proponent of building better communities, Dream values the many contributions the Roughriders have made to Saskatchewan, both on and off the field. To foster Roughrider pride and community spirit among residents, Dream is hosting a series of Rider initiatives throughout 2017, including unique fan experiences such as contests, community events and its junior reporter program.

"We are proud to be partnered with Dream Unlimited Corp. as a Founding Partner of Mosaic Stadium," stated Saskatchewan Roughriders Vice President of Sales & Partnerships, Steve Mazurak. "It is a natural fit to be partners with Dream as, like the Riders, they hold a high value in giving back to the communities and Province that support us both so greatly."

"Dream shares the Roughriders' dedication of bringing together communities and celebrating the energy and spirit of Saskatchewan," said Daniel Marinovic, Senior Vice President of Land & Housing, Dream. "As an organization with strong Saskatchewan roots, Dream is continuously looking for opportunities that allow us to give back and enrich the lives of residents in our communities and beyond."

An industry pioneer in community development and homebuilding, Dream is launching a new product line up this spring featuring innovative floorplans, quality materials and timeless architecture. Dream's master-planned communities are designed to immediately evoke a sense of home among homeowners with welcoming streetscapes, completed parks and naturalized landscapes. Through interactive information centres and community events, Dream continues to bring people together and foster a strong sense of connection among its neighbourhoods. Dream is proud to have many new communities recently under development throughout Saskatchewan. In Saskatoon Dream recently began developing South Kensington and Brighton while in Regina, Eastbrook on the Greens will launch this fall followed shortly by Regina's newest master planned community, Coopertown in 2018.

For more information regarding Dream and its upcoming initiatives, please visit dream.ca.

About Dream:

Dream Unlimited Corp ("Dream") is one of Canada's leading real estate companies with approximately $14.5 billion in assets under management in North America and Europe. The scope of the business includes residential land development, housing and condominium development, asset management for four TSX-listed trusts, investments in and management of Canadian renewable energy infrastructure and commercial property ownership. Dream's developments in Saskatchewan and Alberta have played a key role in the company's growth, as Dream has become one of the leading developers in these provinces. Dream has an established track record of innovation and an ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Shae Pollock

Anstice Communications

(403) 993-6397

spollock@ansticecom.com



