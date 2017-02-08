Technavio's latest market research report on the outdoor furniture market in the USprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Poonam Saini, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on furniture and home furnishing sector says, "Construction activities in the US have increased manifold since the recovery of the country's economy from the global economic recession during 2008-2009. With the increasing construction activities, especially in the housing sector, the demand for outdoor furniture in the country is likely to increase during the forecast period."

The top three emerging market trends driving the outdoor furniture market in the USaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing demand for grilling products

Outdoor furniture products with multifunctional features

Growing adoption of eco-friendly furniture

Increasing demand for grilling products

The popularity of cookery shows and recipes available in magazines and on the internet has been generating a high level of interest among the US consumers to try new cuisines. As such, the demand for outdoor cooking equipment like grills is increasing. Consumers' purchase decision of grills is largely influenced by modern grilling technologies. Also, with the concept of outdoor kitchens gaining traction, investments in equipment like grills is likely to increase in the coming years. Portable grills are mostly preferred by consumers who have limited yard space or who enjoy grilling in outdoor spaces. Grills with wheels and foldable stands also enable easy transportation and storage. Such grills also have a grease cup that rotates with the grill when it folds, thereby preventing it from dripping.

Outdoor furniture products with multifunctional features

The concept of outdoor living has led to an increased demand for multifunctional and flexible furniture. For instance, different types of chairs and tables that can be converted into large bookcases are available in the market today.

Tables and benches with built-in storage space, dining sets that can be converted into conversation sets, allowing consumers to reconfigure their arrangements as per their needs, and ottomans that serve as both casual seats and side tables are gaining considerable traction in the market. Consumers are increasingly renovating household items to convert them for use as their outdoor patio furniture

Growing adoption of eco-friendly furniture

Eco-friendly furniture has become a part of the mainstream outdoor furniture. Environmental concerns, negative effects of deforestation, and the effects of toxic finishes in the air have prompted furniture manufacturers to adopt green solutions. Furniture manufacturers are implementing various strategies to adopt green manufacturing processes. For instance, in May 2015, IKEA started operating 30 windmills in Härjedalen, Sweden, to establish itself as an independent energy manufacturer in the Nordic countries.

"Vendors have started manufacturing a wide range of aesthetic and high-quality furniture using MOSO bamboo, which is stronger and harder than oak. Companies such as Greenington are involved in the manufacture of eco-friendly furniture," says Poonam.

