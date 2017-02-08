Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 09/02/2017 / 00:55 UTC+8 For Immediate Release TCL Communication Announces Shipment Figures of Handsets and Other Products for January New Keyboard BlackBerry Smartphone and A Series of New Products Debuted at CES 2017 TCL XESS mini Won IDG Award (Hong Kong, 8 February 2017) - TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited ("TCL Communication" or the "Company" which, together with its subsidiaries and its affiliates, is referred to as the "Group") today announced the unaudited figures for shipments of handsets and other products in January 2017. The Group's total sales volume of handsets and other products totalled 3,824,000 units in January 2017. Sales volume of smart devices totalled 2,418,000 units, and accounted for 63% of the Group's total shipment for the month. In early January, Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017) kicked off in Las Vegas, USA. The Group offered a first glimpse of its new BlackBerry premium keyboard smartphone which is the first product towards its long-term licensing agreement with BlackBerry. It draws on unparalleled mobile security and software expertise to offer the most complete security available for an Android smartphone. The distinctive BlackBerry keyboard and a number of apps, such as Hub+, enable its productivity for business and professional users. During the show, the Group also introduced its new products including Alcatel A3 XL smartphone, TCL LIFE Home Monitoring Kit, TCL MOVEBAND BT Smartband, which drew extensive attention from the market and consumers. Alcatel A3 XL is equipped with a stylish 6-inch HD IPS screen, which also supports fingerprint recognition and super-fast LTE Category 4 connectivity, offers a fabulous experience for the users. TCL LIFE Home Monitoring Kit comes with a full set of stylish yet discreet products, including camera, door and window sensor and motion detector, which can be easily managed via one single smartphone application. This provides users a complete but yet simple solution to check and control what's going on at home, from anywhere at any anytime. In addition, the Group also presented its new smartband TCL MOVEBAND BT Smartband, which comes with the real leather wristbands, helps users keep track of life activities, and also monitors activity, fitness and sleep, to better manage their health. Meanwhile, the Group has won Best Integrated Large Screen Products of the Year for the XESS mini from the International Data Group (IDG), proving the acknowledgement and high value from the industry towards the Group's product. This acclaim not only demonstrated the Group's achievement in integrated innovation, but also asserted its integrated capability as a global leading manufacture of smart devices. -End- About TCL Communication TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited ("TCL Communication" or the "Company") together with its subsidiaries and its affiliates (collectively the "Group") designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile and internet products worldwide under three key brands - Alcatel, TCL and BlackBerry. The Group's portfolio of products is currently sold in China and over 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. According to telecommunication research firm Gartner and company's data, the Group ranked No. 7 and No. 10 among global phone manufacturers and global smartphone manufacturers respectively in the third quarter of 2016. The Group also ranked No. 7 among global tablet manufacturers. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, TCL Communication operates its highly efficient manufacturing plant and R&D centres in various provinces and cities of the PRC. It employs around 12,000 people in China, Hong Kong and overseas. TCL Communication is one of the few companies in Hong Kong or China who owns or licenses 2G, 2.5G, 2.75G, 3G and 4G patented technologies. It is also able to independently develop products and solutions for the GSM, GPRS, EDGE, CDMA, WCDMA, TD-SCDMA and LTE. For more information, please visit its website at http://tclcom.tcl.com. TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Alcatel-Lucent used under license by TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited. BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=AVDGMNSYER [1] Document title: Eng Version 09/02/2017 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=05b85730da3eb27ff4aa154c6b81944b&application_id=543071&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

February 08, 2017 11:56 ET (16:56 GMT)