LIVERMORE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- UNCLE Credit Union, a full-service, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving more than 22,000 members, marks a major milestone this year with its 60th anniversary. Since its inception, the organization has remained dedicated to the financial well-being of its members while playing an essential role in successful efforts to strengthen the larger community.

Founded in 1957 by four employees of the University of California Radiation Laboratory at Livermore (now Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory), UNCLE was originally known as Radiation Laboratory Livermore Credit Union. Initially, it provided financial services for the entire Lab community. In the intervening years, UNCLE has grown to more than $363 million in assets -- offering the benefits of credit union membership to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in four Northern California counties.

With a focus on 24/7 convenience and exceptional service, UNCLE strives to provide a seamless experience for members with continual delivery channel enhancements as well as an evolving array of innovative, high-value products. In addition to five financial centers and a full spectrum of online and mobile banking services, UNCLE provides members with access to 5,000+ shared branches and nearly 30,000 ATMs via the CO-OP Shared Branching Network.

"Although our primary mission is to provide the financial services that our members need to prosper, our investment in the communities we serve extends far beyond this purpose," said UNCLE Credit Union Board Chairman Chung Bothwell. "Not only does UNCLE initiate and lead impactful initiatives supporting financial education, but it's also a significant contributor to important causes and critical services focused on areas such as community development, human services, innovation and research, and the arts."

UNCLE has also earned distinction among employers in the area for fostering a positive and motivating workplace, and it has excelled at providing opportunities for its employees to find fulfillment in work and in service to the community. The credit union's commitment to corporate responsibility is reflected across all organization levels at UNCLE with donations of time and money to help dozens of efforts such as those of the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life, Children's Miracle Network Hospital, Tri-Valley Haven, Toys for Tots, The Arts at Bankhead Theater and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's HOME Campaign.

"As we approach our diamond anniversary, we find plenty of reasons to celebrate in the confidence our members have placed in us over the past sixty years and our history of success made possible through a shared purpose of promoting our mutual financial health," said UNCLE Credit Union President and CEO Harold Roundtree.

UNCLE Credit Union offers the benefits of credit union membership and a full spectrum of financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. With financial centers in Pleasanton, Tracy, and three locations in Livermore, the credit union is renowned for its community involvement, professional and personalized service and unwavering commitment to helping members achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org.

