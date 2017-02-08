sprite-preloader
0,414 Euro		+0,01
+2,48 %
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, February 8

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:8 February 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):98,343
Highest price paid per share (pence):35.75p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):34.75p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):35.1281p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,434,653,053 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,434,653,053 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

8 FEBRUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
261335.7508:50:03London Stock Exchange
252235.2510:39:17London Stock Exchange
319735.2510:40:52London Stock Exchange
319735.2510:40:52London Stock Exchange
254235.2510:54:02London Stock Exchange
289035.2510:54:02London Stock Exchange
141635.2511:24:22London Stock Exchange
28935.2511:28:17London Stock Exchange
133835.2511:45:27London Stock Exchange
70935.2515:56:43London Stock Exchange
219735.2515:57:10London Stock Exchange
269035.2515:59:23London Stock Exchange
304335.2515:59:23London Stock Exchange
284135.2516:00:40London Stock Exchange
279835.2516:00:40London Stock Exchange
315735.2516:00:40London Stock Exchange
283635.2516:00:40London Stock Exchange
538235.2516:00:59London Stock Exchange
255235.2516:04:58London Stock Exchange
241035.2516:04:58London Stock Exchange
39635.2516:05:01London Stock Exchange
265235.2516:05:01London Stock Exchange
29413510:49:44London Stock Exchange
10433511:55:09London Stock Exchange
13603511:55:10London Stock Exchange
28963512:45:36London Stock Exchange
7793513:58:57London Stock Exchange
18783513:58:57London Stock Exchange
79263514:44:11London Stock Exchange
26423514:44:11London Stock Exchange
28533514:44:19London Stock Exchange
28483514:56:25London Stock Exchange
4283515:31:44London Stock Exchange
26583515:31:47London Stock Exchange
1183515:31:48London Stock Exchange
25783516:17:00London Stock Exchange
32303516:29:50London Stock Exchange
257634.7513:20:36London Stock Exchange
592234.7513:31:03London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


