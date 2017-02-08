Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 8 February 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 98,343 Highest price paid per share (pence): 35.75p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 34.75p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 35.1281p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,434,653,053 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,434,653,053 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

8 FEBRUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2613 35.75 08:50:03 London Stock Exchange 2522 35.25 10:39:17 London Stock Exchange 3197 35.25 10:40:52 London Stock Exchange 3197 35.25 10:40:52 London Stock Exchange 2542 35.25 10:54:02 London Stock Exchange 2890 35.25 10:54:02 London Stock Exchange 1416 35.25 11:24:22 London Stock Exchange 289 35.25 11:28:17 London Stock Exchange 1338 35.25 11:45:27 London Stock Exchange 709 35.25 15:56:43 London Stock Exchange 2197 35.25 15:57:10 London Stock Exchange 2690 35.25 15:59:23 London Stock Exchange 3043 35.25 15:59:23 London Stock Exchange 2841 35.25 16:00:40 London Stock Exchange 2798 35.25 16:00:40 London Stock Exchange 3157 35.25 16:00:40 London Stock Exchange 2836 35.25 16:00:40 London Stock Exchange 5382 35.25 16:00:59 London Stock Exchange 2552 35.25 16:04:58 London Stock Exchange 2410 35.25 16:04:58 London Stock Exchange 396 35.25 16:05:01 London Stock Exchange 2652 35.25 16:05:01 London Stock Exchange 2941 35 10:49:44 London Stock Exchange 1043 35 11:55:09 London Stock Exchange 1360 35 11:55:10 London Stock Exchange 2896 35 12:45:36 London Stock Exchange 779 35 13:58:57 London Stock Exchange 1878 35 13:58:57 London Stock Exchange 7926 35 14:44:11 London Stock Exchange 2642 35 14:44:11 London Stock Exchange 2853 35 14:44:19 London Stock Exchange 2848 35 14:56:25 London Stock Exchange 428 35 15:31:44 London Stock Exchange 2658 35 15:31:47 London Stock Exchange 118 35 15:31:48 London Stock Exchange 2578 35 16:17:00 London Stock Exchange 3230 35 16:29:50 London Stock Exchange 2576 34.75 13:20:36 London Stock Exchange 5922 34.75 13:31:03 London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-