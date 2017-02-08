According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global baby monitors marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Baby Monitors Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst at Technavio fortoys and baby productsresearch, "Changing lifestyles have led to an increase in nuclear and single-parent families. Fast-paced modern lifestyles have increased the need for time-saving and easy-to-use baby monitoring processes and devices."

The market research analysis categorizes the global baby monitors market into three major product segments. They are:

Audio and video baby monitors

Motion-detection baby monitors

Audio baby monitors

Audio and video baby monitors

The global audio and video baby monitors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period. A baby monitor transmits audio and video data to a receiver to keep a tab on the child's activity in case parents are not around. A basic baby monitor functions by using a radio transmitter, whereby the sound produced by a baby is transferred to a receiver. The receiver contains an inbuilt speaker that enables listeners to hear the baby from various locations within a certain range. Audio and video baby monitors relay both audio and video data to the receiver or parent unit. The most basic forms of these monitors have a small, wall-mounted or table-top camera, in addition to a primary audio unit.

Motion-detection baby monitors

Movement monitors are a niche and relatively new category of baby monitors that are gaining traction owing to their key feature of movement-sensing. Such baby monitoring systems sound an alarm if no movement or breathing is sensed for an average of 20 seconds, alerting parents or caretakers. These monitors are expected to gain sales momentum over the forecast period with growth in awareness of these products.

Under-the-mattress baby movement monitors have sensor pads that need to be placed under the mattress of the baby's crib. These sensors are usually highly sensitive and can be used with a wide range of conventional mattresses irrespective of their thickness. However, the sensitivity of under-the-mattress sensor pads differs from one vendor to another and consumers need to verify the suitability of such monitors to the mattress type.

Audio baby monitors

Audio monitors transmit sounds to receiver devices, which enables parents or caregivers to listen to the baby. Some of these devices are equipped with a two-way talk-back feature so parents can calm and console babies by talking to them. Audio-only monitors are priced relatively low, which adds to their prevailing mass appeal in the market. The global audio baby monitors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period.

"Baby monitors have relatively high penetration rates in Europe and North America. In contrast, the baby monitors markets in APAC, MEA, and South and Central America offers considerable growth potential. Over the coming years, growing demand from countries such as China, Japan, Oman, Kuwait, Brazil, and Mexico is expected to contribute to the growth of the market," says Brijesh.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's consumer and retail market research analysts in this report are:

Dorel Juvenile Group

Koninklijke Philips

Lorex

Motorola

Samsung Electronics

