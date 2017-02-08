LEBANON, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- Appcast, the first programmatic, pay-per-applicant job advertising exchange, is the winner in the 2016-2017 Cloud Awards Program's "Best Cloud HR, Payroll, or ERP Solution" category.

Now entering its seventh year, the cloud computing awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the rapid-growth cloud computing market. The awards program accepts entries from across the globe, from organizations of any size.

Appcast's CEO Chris Forman said: "With such prestigious competition in the HR, payroll and ERP category, Appcast is honored to be recognized by the Cloud Awards as the winner for product innovation and market momentum."

Appcast enables talent acquisition leaders to find qualified talent while optimizing their job ad spend. In contrast to antiquated job posting approaches known as "post and pray," Appcast's award-winning data-driven solutions serve the right job openings to the right candidates at the right sites, resulting in better candidate matches, significant cost savings and return on recruitment advertising investments.

Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson said: "Every organization on that shortlist is a worthy winner, and to select just one in each category was a gargantuan task." He continued, "We live in a rapidly-changing world, and the sands are shifting every day in the cloud space. Cloud service providers need to be constantly innovating to stay relevant, which is why the awards program is so important year-on-year."

More than 300 organizations entered the Cloud Awards, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. The full shortlist and winners can be accessed here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2017-shortlist.

The Cloud Awards (https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards) will return with a new program in late 2017 to continue its recognition of excellence in cloud computing.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2017 and beyond. Categories include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards please visit http://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About Appcast

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its namesake pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how more than 500 leading employers, ad agencies, and job boards attract high quality job seekers. To learn more, visit: http://www.appcast.io.