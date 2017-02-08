Deal advances global expansion of embedded systems security business

Canada-based company TrustPoint Innovation Technologies, Ltd. will support the ETAS growth strategy of providing safety and security solutions to highly constrained embedded systems in connected cars and the Internet of Things (IoT)

TrustPoint Innovation Technologies, Ltd. provides specialized security tools and certificate infrastructure that enable secure Machine-to-Machine applications

The acquired company will be integrated into ETAS Embedded Systems Canada Inc. which specializes in embedded systems security in collaboration with the ETAS subsidiary ESCRYPT GmbH

ETAS Embedded Systems Canada Inc., a leading provider of solutions and services for embedded systems, plans to acquire TrustPoint Innovation Technologies, Ltd., based in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada to further strengthen its global expertise in embedded security solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is subject to the approval of antitrust authorities.

TrustPoint Innovation Technologies, Ltd. has specialized expertise and technology in secure Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication in the Internet of Things (IoT). This is critical where use cases require the highest standard of security in constrained devices. Security must also administer central control over identities and authorizations including wireless broadband and near field communication (NFC) among others.

"This acquisition will enhance our offerings in safety and security solutions through close collaboration with our subsidiary ESCRYPT to address additional vertical markets and use cases," says Friedhelm Pickhard, Chairman of the Board of Management ETAS GmbH.

ETAS expects to fully integrate the associates and assets from TrustPoint Innovation Technologies, Ltd. into its Kitchener, Ontario-based ETAS Embedded Systems Canada Inc. operations, led by Managing Director David MacFarlane.

Expert knowledge in system security

Founded in 2012 by Dr. Scott Vanstone, a renowned cryptographer, and Sherry Shannon-Vanstone, TrustPoint Innovation Technologies, Ltd. has technical expertise in Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). Additionally, TrustPoint Innovation Technologies, Ltd. brings expert knowledge in designing security credential management solutions for public key infrastructure. The company creates cryptographic software development tools (mSecure), a compatible managed certificate service (mCA), and a security protocol for secure V2X communication.

"We are excited to be able to combine our technological know-how with the expertise and passion of ESCRYPT to further advance cybersecurity in connected vehicles and IoT," says Sherry Shannon-Vanstone, President and CEO of TrustPoint Innovation Technologies, Ltd.

"This planned acquisition will strengthen ESCRYPT's position in cybersecurity," explains Dr. Thomas Wollinger, Managing Director, ESCRYPT GmbH. "Most notably by addressing customer use cases which require small and efficient digital certificates due to the small embedded devices having highly constrained resources such as CPU processing, memory, battery life, and bandwidth."

In closing, David MacFarlane states, "This is an exciting and fast-paced industry and together with our new associates from TrustPoint Innovation Technologies, Ltd. we look forward to being at the forefront for years to come."

About ETAS

ETAS provides innovative solutions for the development of embedded systems for the automotive industry and other sectors of the embedded industry.

As a systems provider, ETAS supplies a multifaceted portfolio that covers the range from integrated tools and tool solutions to engineering services, consulting, training, and support. Security solutions in the area of embedded systems are offered by the ETAS subsidiary ESCRYPT. Established in 1994, ETAS GmbH is a 100-percent subsidiary of the Bosch Group, with international subsidiaries and sales offices in Europe, North and South America, and Asia.

Further information can be found at www.etas.com

About ESCRYPT Embedded Security

ESCRYPT -Embedded Security is the leading system provider for embedded security worldwide. With locations in Germany, the UK, Sweden, the USA, Canada, China, Korea, and Japan we have security specialists available to help with current security topics such as secure M2M communication, IT security in the Internet of Things, protection of e-business models, and automotive security and they develop highly secure, worldwide valued products and solutions which are tailored to the specific requirements of embedded systems and the relevant IT infrastructure and are tested and proven a million times in automotive series production.

ESCRYPT is a subsidiary of ETAS GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bosch Group.

Further information can be found at www.escrypt.com

About TrustPoint Innovation Technologies

TrustPoint develops innovative products and solutions to address the security needs for the Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M communication markets including connected cars, smart cities, and critical infrastructure applications. TrustPoint solutions help customers embed the highest standard of security in constrained IoT devices while providing control over identities and authorizations. The TrustPoint team of experts in cryptography has pioneered the development of efficient security technology used in billions of smart phones, smart grid devices, and other embedded systems around the world today.

Further information can be found at www.trustpointinnovation.com

