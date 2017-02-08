India Industrial Valves Market to Grow 9% by 2022 - Widening Demand Supply Gap in Indian Power Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Industrial Valves Market 2012-2022" report to their offering.

The industrial valves market in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during 2017-2022. Widening demand supply gap in Indian power industry has been driving the need for power capacity additions, which, in turn, is providing a boost to industrial valves market in the country. On/off industrial valve segment occupied the largest share in India industrial valves market in 2016.

Industrial valves are mechanical/electromechanical devices used for controlling, regulating and diverting flow and pressure in fluids (liquids, gases and slurries) by closing, opening or blocking the passage of fluid. Industrial valves are widely being used in diverse sectors including oil & gas; petrochemicals, chemicals & fertilizers; power; etc. Over the years, the Indian Government has been continuously focusing on the expansion of pipeline network for the distribution of natural gas across the country.



As of September 2016, the total length of gas pipeline network in India stood at 16,121.21 kilometres. Moreover, the demand for natural gas in India is projected to increase from 446 MMSCMD in 2016 to 523 MMSCMD by 2019. Hence, with increasing demand for natural gas coupled with continuous expansion of natural gas distribution network, the country's industrial valves market is expected to grow at a robust pace over the next five years. From operational, safety and reliability point of view, industrial valve is one of the crucial components used in oil & gas industry. Oil & gas is expected to remain the largest source of fuel in India in the next five years as well, consequently aiding India industrial valves market.



Companies Mentioned:



C.R.I. Pumps

Instrumentation Limited, Palakkad (ILP)

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

Koso India Private Limited

L&T Valves Limited

MIL Controls Limited

Microfinish Valves Pvt. Ltd

NSSL Limited

Samson Controls Private Limited (SCPL)

Tecnik Valves Pvt. Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. India Valves Market Overview

5. India Industrial Valves Market Outlook

6. India On/Off Industrial Valves Market Outlook

7. India Control Industrial Valves Market Outlook

8. Import-Export Analysis

9. Market Dynamics

10. Market Trends & Developments

11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

12. India Economic Profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k9qh4v/india_industrial

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716