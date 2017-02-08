sprite-preloader
08.02.2017 | 19:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Eritrea Tire Market to Grow 4% by 2022 - Flagship Companies are Bridgestone, MRF, Apollo & CEAT

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Eritrea Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2022" report to their offering.

The Eritrea tire market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2017-2022 driven by consistently expanding automobile fleet size, increasing infrastructural developments and increasing average selling prices of tires. Eritrea tire market is dominated by Chinese tire companies, which accounts for more than 50% share in the country's tire market. Other leading flagship tire companies operating in Eritrea include Bridgestone, MRF, Apollo, CEAT, etc.

Replacement demand dominated Eritrea tire market, as there are no automobile manufacturing facilities in the country. Eritrea is prominently divided into three regions including Northern, Central and Southern region, with Central region, dominating tire demand in the country.

Growth of the tire industry of the country is prominently backed by growing sales of vehicles and expanding automobile fleet in the country. Increasing population of the country is also boosting demand for automobiles and related tire products. As per the CIA, population of the country stood at 5.86 million in 2016. Moreover, rising government focus on development of infrastructure and industrial sectors is further anticipated to boost demand for automobiles and related tire products in the country during 2017-2022.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Apollo Tyres Ltd.
  • Bridgestone Middle East & Africa FZE
  • CEAT Limited
  • GITI Tire (China) Investment Company Ltd.
  • Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd.
  • JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
  • MRF Limited
  • Michelin AIM FZE
  • Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Company
  • Shandong Wanda BOTO Tyre Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Eritrea Tire Market Outlook (2012-2022)

5. Eritrea Passenger Car (PC) Tire Market Outlook

6. Eritrea Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Tire Market Outlook

7. Eritrea Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) Tire Market Outlook

8. Eritrea OTR Tire Market Outlook

9. Eritrea Two- & Three-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

10. Import Export Analysis

11. Supply Chain Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

15. Eritrea Economic Profile

16. Competitive Landscape

17. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g2vcsg/eritrea_tire

