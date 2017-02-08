Research and Markets - Eritrea Tire Market to Grow 4% by 2022 - Flagship Companies are Bridgestone, MRF, Apollo & CEAT

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Eritrea tire market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2017-2022 driven by consistently expanding automobile fleet size, increasing infrastructural developments and increasing average selling prices of tires. Eritrea tire market is dominated by Chinese tire companies, which accounts for more than 50% share in the country's tire market. Other leading flagship tire companies operating in Eritrea include Bridgestone, MRF, Apollo, CEAT, etc.

Replacement demand dominated Eritrea tire market, as there are no automobile manufacturing facilities in the country. Eritrea is prominently divided into three regions including Northern, Central and Southern region, with Central region, dominating tire demand in the country.

Growth of the tire industry of the country is prominently backed by growing sales of vehicles and expanding automobile fleet in the country. Increasing population of the country is also boosting demand for automobiles and related tire products. As per the CIA, population of the country stood at 5.86 million in 2016. Moreover, rising government focus on development of infrastructure and industrial sectors is further anticipated to boost demand for automobiles and related tire products in the country during 2017-2022.

Companies Mentioned:

Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Bridgestone Middle East & Africa FZE

CEAT Limited

GITI Tire ( China ) Investment Company Ltd.

) Investment Company Ltd. Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

MRF Limited

Michelin AIM FZE

Prinx Chengshan ( Shandong ) Tire Company

) Tire Company Shandong Wanda BOTO Tyre Co. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Eritrea Tire Market Outlook (2012-2022)



5. Eritrea Passenger Car (PC) Tire Market Outlook



6. Eritrea Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Tire Market Outlook



7. Eritrea Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) Tire Market Outlook



8. Eritrea OTR Tire Market Outlook



9. Eritrea Two- & Three-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook



10. Import Export Analysis



11. Supply Chain Analysis



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Eritrea Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations

