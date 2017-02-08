SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 --GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) today announced that Avidan Akerib, VP of the Associative Computing, was recently interviewed before his presentation at the Deep Learning Summit in San Francisco. The interview covered topics such as In-Place Associative Computing, key challenges to further advancements in high performance memory, and how AI will assist with pattern recognition.

Akerib provided an overview on how In-Place Associative Computing removes the bottleneck at the Input/Output (I/O) between the processor and memory, resulting in significant performance-over-power ratio improvement compared to conventional methods that use CPU and GPGPU (General Purpose GPU) along with DRAM.

The interview also discussed how GSI's Associative Processing Unit (APU) computes in place on millions of processors, allowing for massive parallel processing on a completely different scale and for processing in a way that is much like how the human mind works.

Target applications for GSI's APU include convolutional neural networks, recommender systems, data mining, medical diagnostics, biotechnology, finance, and cyber security.

To read the complete interview, please visit http://gsitechnology.com/InPlaceAssociativeComputing-Interview.

About GSI Technology

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a provider of high performance semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace and military customers. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit http://www.gsitechnology.com.

