SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- Vertical Communications®, a leading provider of business communications solutions, today announced plans to offer the latest release of its popular Wave IP Communications System as a fully virtualized cloud communications solution. The upcoming Vertical Wave IP® version 6.0 is a comprehensive, software-only communications solution featuring ViewPoint Web™, a new browser-based application that enables users to leverage cloud-based microservices for real-time communication and collaboration capabilities. The integrated solution gives businesses a simple and efficient way to manage cloud-based communications services -- including voice, video and IM -- and other productivity tools to improve critical workflows. The company made the announcement during a presentation at today's opening session of the 2017 ITEXPO Conference and Expo in Fort Lauderdale.

Doubling the capacity of existing versions of Vertical's flagship communications platform, Wave IP 6.0 is a powerful, scalable, software-only solution ideally suited for the mid-market. It provides businesses with from 50 to up to 1,500 users with the ability to easily access and quickly deploy a plethora of cloud-based applications and services. Virtualized over VMware, the system offers multi-instance call management capabilities and a fully-redundant, multi-tenant application infrastructure that can be customized with specific tools and functionalities to effect rich, unified communications features tailored for end-user roles in any organization. Its cloud architecture offers users ubiquitous access to voice, video, messaging and conferencing services -- along with industry-specific features and capabilities -- that satisfy workflow needs and increase business performance in any vertical market. Most importantly, Wave IP 6.0 delivers a compelling TCO by allowing businesses to deploy a flexible hybrid infrastructure that can be easily administered and customized to remain relevant with evolving customer needs.

Compatible with most browsers on iOS and Android devices, ViewPoint Web delivers WebRTC-based communication and collaboration tools, along with popular features like presence management, conferencing, archiving and embedded call recording of up to 300 concurrent sessions. It is integrated with existing Wave IP directories, enabling users in any location to quickly initiate secure, enterprise-quality voice, video and chat sessions directly through their browser with a single click -- without the need to log in through a Virtual Private Network.

The release of Wave 6.0 and ViewPoint Web represent a significant milestone in Vertical's progression into a full-fledged cloud-based communications provider. The company unveiled its Vertical One Framework in 2016, which detailed its plans to transition into the cloud services environment. The company followed this announcement with the release of Vertical Cloud Connect™, a secure, cloud-based infrastructure that allows existing customers to create customized systems by integrating premise-based solutions with best-of-breed cloud communications tools and services.

"Innovations in cloud technology allow us to provide an entirely new generation of communication and collaboration features, microservices and capabilities that extend the value of the premise infrastructure," explained Vertical Chief Executive Officer Peter Bailey. "Through this integrated approach, our customers can streamline the transition to the cloud, and implement best-of-breed features and tools that meet their immediate needs while providing a cost-effective and flexible path for adding future services."

"Vertical Communications has been at the forefront in delivering communications technology that tangibly addresses business workflows, and has placed this same emphasis in developing its cloud services," said Robert Arnold, principal analyst for Frost & Sullivan, a global market research firm. "In addition, the company has demonstrated its ability to effectively structure its solutions down to the micro-level, giving users the capabilities they need to perform specific tasks and job functions. This approach will be very appealing for businesses seeking a practical cloud deployment to improve operations."

For more information about Vertical's cloud and hybrid communications solutions, visit www.vertical.com, or call 1-877-VERTICAL.

About Vertical Communications

Vertical Communications®, Inc. is a leading provider of communications platforms and applications that enable critical business workflows for enterprises across a variety of industries including retail, automotive, health care and hospitality. Our cloud and hybrid voice, WebRTC, mobility, messaging and collaboration solutions help some of the world's most successful companies improve efficiencies in daily operations, drive sales and deliver a superior customer experience. Vertical's award-winning products and solutions, combined with our highly customer-focused engagement model, make us a strategic partner for businesses looking to transform their operations with communications technology. For more information about Vertical Communications and our complete line of products built for How We Work Today, visit www.vertical.com.

