According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global crash barrier systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Crash Barrier Systems Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global crash barrier systems market into four major application segments. They are:

Roadside crash barrier

Median crash barrier

Bridge crash barrier

Work zone crash barrier

Global roadside crash barrier systems market

Roadside barriers include rigid concrete barriers, semi-rigid steel barrier, and flexible cable wire barriers. Roadside barriers are used to protect drivers and vehicle occupants from natural or man-made obstacles such as trees, rivers, or valleys. Accidents can be a result of various reasons, which include lack of driver's attention and mechanical fault. The severity of such unexpected incidences can be reduced with roadside barriers.

According to Sarah Haque, a lead research analyst at Technavio, "Various developed countries mandate the use of roadside barriers, which should comply with standards set by the regional or national road safety organizations. As every location has different environmental conditions, road patterns, and a set of regulations on roads, manufacturers offer crash barriers considering these parameters."

Global median crash barrier systems market

Opposing traffic is usually separated by median barriers, which protect from head-on collisions by redirecting vehicles to a safer side. Rigid concrete barriers are most commonly used as median barriers. Although injuries caused by concrete barriers can be severe, they help avoid median crossover collisions.

These are also useful for pedestrians since they offer separation from vehicular traffic and can be installed at various commercial places such as school premises, hospitals, and commercial office spaces.

Global bridge crash barrier systems market

Bridge barriers are used to prevent vehicles from crashing and falling on to river or roadway. Increasing traffic congestion has resulted in various modes of diverting the vehicular movement, and one among them include flyovers or over-bridges. These flyovers can reduce the congestion by providing pathway above the main road.

"The rise in construction of bridges in developing countries has resulted in an increased consumption of bridge crash barriers. Growing population and rapid infrastructural developments in countries such as China, India, and Vietnam will further increase the demand for bridge barriers," says Sarah.

Global work zone crash barrier systems market

Work zone barriers are generally flexible and portable barriers, which include water-filled or sand-filled crash barriers. It is expected that crash barriers used for work zone will have a slow growth due to its limited applications and use only for a certain period. They are mainly used during road repair or during heavy traffic congested roads for a temporary period to divert vehicular movement. These barriers not only reduce infrastructural damages but they also protect workers from unexpected accidents by errant vehicles.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Tata Steel

Nucor

Lindsay Corporation

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

