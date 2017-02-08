CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total") (TSX: TOT) will conduct a conference call and webcast following the release of its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016. The financial results will be released prior to the conference call. Daniel Halyk, President and CEO, will host the call.

Open to: Shareholders and other interested persons Date: March 8, 2017 Time: 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time Call: (800) 806-5484 or (416) 406-0743 Pass code: 1964714

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total's website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting "Webcasts".

Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available on Total's website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until March 15, 2017 by dialling (800) 408-3053, passcode 1987942.

Total is an energy services corporation involved in contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services and the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of natural gas compression and process equipment. The common shares of Total are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol "TOT".

