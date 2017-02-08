Company Announcement No. 2/2017



Copenhagen, 8 February 2017



As announced in the Annual Report 2015 and confirmed in the Interim Report for H1 2016, Greentech has been conducting a disposal process of the Environment Division in order to focus its activities on solar and wind technologies only.



Today, the Division was taken over by a company controlled by Bernardinello Engineering S.p.A., a leading Italian operator in the environment sector. The impact of the transaction on Greentech's accounts is not significant.



The Board of Directors



For further information, please contact: Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71 Alessandro Reitelli, CEO, Tel: +45 33 36 42 02



