

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid early indications of continued gridlock in Washington, President Donald Trump has reportedly invited several moderate Democrats to the White House.



The lawmakers invited to have lunch with the president on Thursday include Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.V., Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., and Jon Tester, D-Mont.



The news of the invitation to the White House was first reported by USA Today and subsequently confirmed by CNN.



Citing a White House official, CNN said Trump wants to talk to the Senators about judges and his legislative agenda.



The invitation is partly seen as an effort by Trump to win support for his nomination of federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.



Trump's nomination of Gorsuch would need support from some Democrats to reach the 60-vote threshold to break a filibuster.



Items on Trump's legislative agenda such as tax reform and replacing Obamacare would also need some Democratic support to get through Congress.



Manchin, Donnelly, Heitkamp, and Tester are all up for re-election next year in states Trump carried by wide margins in last year's presidential election.



As a result, they are seen as some of the Democrats that are most likely to be willing to compromise with the new president.



