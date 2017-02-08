BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - 3Cinteractive (3C), a leading provider of mobile marketing services, today announced it has acquired the SMS messaging business portfolio of SITO Mobile Ltd., a leading mobile engagement platform.

This acquisition will allow SITO's SMS messaging clients to take advantage of 3C's Switchblade mobile marketing platform and its innovative product-solutions, including SMS/MMS, mobile wallet and push.

The heightened accessibility and ubiquity of mobile technology is dramatically reshaping the way companies engage consumers. Offering a canvas of interactive, responsive, and transactional potential, mobile technology deepens and extends the connection between consumers and their favorite brands, offering marketing opportunities that are pervasive, highly targetable, and closest to purchase and consumption. 3C's market leadership and experience yield integrative mobile solutions that reduce complexities between IT and marketers to drive increased customer loyalty, brand awareness, and bottom-line results.

"We are always looking for ways to grow and maximize our core capabilities", stated Mike FitzGibbon President of 3C. "This transaction will allow us to extend our reach and bring new capabilities and functionality to these clients -- it's a win-win".

About 3C

Driven by a team with dynamic technical and strategic expertise, 3C empowers leading brands and retailers to develop deeper, more valuable relationships with their customers. Through its mobile marketing services, 3C extends the connection between customers and brands, driving increased loyalty, brand awareness, and results.

Leveraging 3C's expertise connecting mobile to business results and its Switchblade' platform's multichannel capabilities -- including SMS and MMS, mobile coupons, mobile wallet, mobile web, location based services and more -- marketers can deliver timely, relevant engagements at the moment of need.

3C is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, and is a long-standing member of the CTIA and Mobile Marketing Association. To learn more, visit www.3C.com.

