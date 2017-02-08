DC Finance is Proud to Present the 2nd Family Office Innovation and Technology Family Office Conference, March 28th, 2017

NEW YORK, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Speakers include Tim Draper, Morton Davis, Slava Rubin, Heads of Artificial Intelligence at Samsung, IBM, UBER & Facebook, Investors Pritzker and Low Families

DC Finance, a leading financial conference organizer and manager of one of the world's largest family office conferences, will be hosting the Life Science Investments conference for Family Office & High Net Worth Individuals at the Pepper Hamilton LLC Offices, NYC on March 2017 (http://www.tech-wealth.com).

Participating Speakers Include:

Mr. Tim Draper,Founder,Draper Associates, One of the leading tech hedge fund investors with investments at Skype, Hotmail, Tesla, Baidu, Theranos, Athenahealth, Solar City, Box, TwitchTV and SpaceX.

Dr. Yossi Vardi, Godfather of Israel's High Tech scene, Founding Investor ofMirabilis(ICQ)

Mr. Morton Davis, Owner and Chairman, D.H. Blair Investment Banking Corp.

Mr. Sanjit Singh Dang, Investment Director, Intel Capital

Mr. Dov Moran, Founder ofM-Systemsthat invented the USB Memory Stick, later bought by Sandisk for $1.6B

Mr.Adam Singolda, Founder & CEO ofTaboola, the largest online discovery platform.

Mr. Slava Rubin,Co-Founder ofIndiegogo- the world's largest global crowdfunding platform.

Mr. John Brothwick, CEO and Co-Founder ofBetaworks- an internet studio that builds and invests in companies across the social, data-driven media internet

Mr. Guruduth S. Banavar,Chief Science Officer, Cognitive Computing Vice President,IBMResearch

Mr. Danny Lange,Head of Machine Learning,UBER

Mr. Michael Wei,Director, AI Research CenterSamsungAmerica Research

Mr. Yann Lecun,Director,FacebookAI Research

Ms. Alyssa Jaffee,Senior Associate,Pritzker Group

Why Private Wealth?

The investment opportunities in the innovative technology world are being recognized more and more by next generations of wealthy families and their single family office representatives. They are more willing to explore innovative investment opportunities that are far from the family's core business than former generations. They understand the exciting opportunities that lie within the technology sectors and the wealth that is created there and are constantly seeking to diversify their portfolios.

Unlike traditional institutional investors, private wealth and single family offices are uniquely positioned to invest in life science. In part due to their freedom of cross-sector investments, company stages, growth perspective and market cap as well as not being restricted like institutions to specific holding periods due to a fund's timeline or structure. They are more open to taking risks than are funds. Some family offices see this as an exciting adventure, which we can even put under the term - Passion Investing. With flexibility, patience and resources, private wealth comprises the ideal long-term investor base.

About DC Finance:

With a special reach to some communities like the UHNW Jewish and LATAM communities and a thorough due diligence process of our attendees, we run some of the top family office events in our field (with never more than 10% sell side presence).

Our speakers this past quarter have included members of the Silverstein family, Firestone, Spielberg, Bronfman, Arison, Bush, Mars, Rockefeller and high tech billionaires like Founder of Hotels.com Bob Diener. Dov Moran, Invenror of the USB memory sticks and Uri Levine, Founder of Waze.

Known for their strict registration policy, special covered topics and world first tier speakers, DCF have managed to build a brand that is considered one of the best in its field. The firm is also the publisher of Family Wealth magazine and advisors sourcebook which is distributed to 18000 of Israel's high net worth families.

DC Finance's target audiences are high net worth individuals, institutional investors, and other senior executives in the eminent business community.

